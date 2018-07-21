Ducati Working On Inter-Vehicle Communication Technology

Ducati is currently testing its brand new vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications system, which will allow a Ducati motorcycle to communicate with other cars and bikes on the road as per its strategy of ''Safety Road Map 2025". The first step will be to introduce cornering ABS on all Ducati models and then, Ducati will look to introduce a model with front and rear radar, for sale, by 2020. Along with this, Ducati is also experimenting with new technology in conjunction with various industry leaders and will hope to equip its bikes with latest safety systems in the near future.

The C-V2X, a technology that Ducati is currently testing, is a wireless communication system that can connect a Ducati bike to other road users such as motorists, pedestrians, bicycles and so on. The technology is based on 5G automotive applications which will enable the bike to communicate with its immediate surroundings.

The first demonstration of the C-V2X technology was organised with a Multistrada 1200 Enduro and an Audi Q7 along with an Audi Q3. The Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro was equipped with a Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution. The demonstration showcased how vehicle collision can be avoided at intersections, while lane-changing and so on.

"This is the perfect demonstration of use cases in which the modern technologies can drastically improve the safety of future motorcycle users", said Pierluigi Zampieri, Vehicle Innovation Manager at Ducati Motor Holding. "Indeed, the C-V2X communication is definitely one of the key projects of the Ducati 2025 safety road map". The demonstration had participation from Audi, Ducati, Ericsson, SWARCO, the Technical University of Kaiserslautern and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies.

