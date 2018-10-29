Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles

Premium motorcycle brands Ducati and Triumph are rolling out festive season offers on select models. Ducati will provide a complementary GoPro on purchase of Multistrada 950 and Scrambler 800 range. The limited period offer is available across Ducati dealerships in India. Ducati has partnered with GoPro - the American action camera company, to celebrate the spirit of festivals. Additional festive season offers from Ducati also include an all-expense paid trip to the Ducati museum in Bologna, Italy, on purchase of the Diavel and Diavel Diesel.

"We are committed to delight our customers and these festive offerings are a testament to our commitment. The partnership with GoPro will allow Ducatistis to capture their meaningful experiences thereby adding to the allure of festivity. To further enhance the excitement, a trip to Ducati Museum will be the perfect festive gift from Ducati India to Diavel fans in the country," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, India.

These offers are available for a limited period across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

The Triumph Street Twin is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 1.7 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles is also rolling out offers to customers in the festive season. The highest-selling model, Street Twin, is being offered with ₹ 1.7 lakh worth of accessories, while the Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 are being offered with ₹ 69,000 worth of accessories. The Street Triple S is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 59,000 and the Bonneville Bobber is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 91,000. The Street Scrambler, on the other hand, is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 91,000. Again, the Triumph offers are also for a limited period and across all dealerships.

