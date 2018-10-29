Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles

Premium motorcycle brands Ducati and Triumph are rolling out festive season offers on select models. Ducati will provide a complementary GoPro on purchase of Multistrada 950 and Scrambler 800 range. The limited period offer is available across Ducati dealerships in India. Ducati has partnered with GoPro - the American action camera company, to celebrate the spirit of festivals. Additional festive season offers from Ducati also include an all-expense paid trip to the Ducati museum in Bologna, Italy, on purchase of the Diavel and Diavel Diesel.
"We are committed to delight our customers and these festive offerings are a testament to our commitment. The partnership with GoPro will allow Ducatistis to capture their meaningful experiences thereby adding to the allure of festivity. To further enhance the excitement, a trip to Ducati Museum will be the perfect festive gift from Ducati India to Diavel fans in the country," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, India.
These offers are available for a limited period across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.
Triumph Motorcycles is also rolling out offers to customers in the festive season. The highest-selling model, Street Twin, is being offered with ₹ 1.7 lakh worth of accessories, while the Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 are being offered with ₹ 69,000 worth of accessories. The Street Triple S is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 59,000 and the Bonneville Bobber is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 91,000. The Street Scrambler, on the other hand, is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 91,000. Again, the Triumph offers are also for a limited period and across all dealerships.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.