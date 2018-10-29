New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles

Both Ducati and Triumph are offering freebies on select models for purchase during the festive season.

Ducati is offering a free GoPro Hero 7 with the purchase of a Multistrada 950

Highlights

  • Ducati offers GoPro 7 with Multistrada 950, Scrambler 800
  • Ducati also offers all-expenses paid trip to Bologna
  • Triumph offers free accessories with select models

Premium motorcycle brands Ducati and Triumph are rolling out festive season offers on select models. Ducati will provide a complementary GoPro on purchase of Multistrada 950 and Scrambler 800 range. The limited period offer is available across Ducati dealerships in India. Ducati has partnered with GoPro - the American action camera company, to celebrate the spirit of festivals. Additional festive season offers from Ducati also include an all-expense paid trip to the Ducati museum in Bologna, Italy, on purchase of the Diavel and Diavel Diesel.

ducati diavel diesel deliveries begin in india

The Ducati Diavel and Diavel Diesel are being offered with an all-expenses paid trip to the Ducati museum in Bologna

"We are committed to delight our customers and these festive offerings are a testament to our commitment. The partnership with GoPro will allow Ducatistis to capture their meaningful experiences thereby adding to the allure of festivity. To further enhance the excitement, a trip to Ducati Museum will be the perfect festive gift from Ducati India to Diavel fans in the country," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, India.

These offers are available for a limited period across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

triumph street twin

The Triumph Street Twin is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 1.7 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles is also rolling out offers to customers in the festive season. The highest-selling model, Street Twin, is being offered with ₹ 1.7 lakh worth of accessories, while the Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 are being offered with ₹ 69,000 worth of accessories. The Street Triple S is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 59,000 and the Bonneville Bobber is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 91,000. The Street Scrambler, on the other hand, is being offered with accessories worth ₹ 91,000. Again, the Triumph offers are also for a limited period and across all dealerships.

