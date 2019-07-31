Ducati To Unveil New Motorcycle Range In October 2019

Ducati will be unveiling its new range of motorcycles for 2020 on October 23, 2019. And one of the most anticipated launches will be the naked Streetfighter V4. We have already seen the Streetfighter V4 and a prototype model also took part the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, where it was piloted by Carlin Dunne, who unfortunately lost his life at the hill climb itself. The motorcycle is ready for production but Ducati hasn't revealed the final version of the model yet. Plus, if you closely look at the wheels of the motorcycle under the covers, you will realise that the alloys of that and the Streetfighter V4 are same. Also, the silhouette of the covered bike and the Streetfighter V4 are quite similar also. The public debut of the 2020 Ducati range of motorcycles will take place at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Spotted Testing

(The Streetfighter V4 Prototype took part in 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb)

The other big reveal at the October 23 event could be the Multistrada V4, which was recently spotted testing. Apart from the Ducati Panigale V4 range, now Ducati may be looking to use a V4 version in a new, upcoming model of the Ducati Multistrada which will have the high-revving V4 engine. We expect some sort of a Multistrada V4 to be shown to the public, at least as a concept, at this year's EICMA show in Milan. But there's no mistaking the future - more Ducati models with V4 engines will be introduced in the coming years.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype Officially Revealed

Reports suggest that apart from the Streetfighter V4 and possibly the Multistrada V4, Ducati could also showcase an updated version of its Monster 1200 along with a new scrambler model as well. Details are more or less sketchy at this point but we will have more information on this closer to the unveil date.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.