New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati To Sell Racing Parts As Collectors' Items

Crankshaft, pistons, camshafts and connecting rods will be part of the Ducati Corse Memorabilia collectors' items, each authentic part used by official MotoGP and World Superbike riders.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Ducati Memorabilia project offers authentic parts from Ducati race bikes
  • Crankshafts, camshafts, pistons and con-rods to be offered
  • Each memorabilia item comes with certificate of authenticity

Ducati is offering original parts from its MotoGP and World Superbike championship bikes as part of the Ducati Memorabilia project. The Ducati Memorabilia Project gives enthusiasts a unique opportunity to collect original parts from the bikes that used by official Ducati MotoGP and Ducati World Superbike riders. From December 2019, Ducati fans will be able to purchase certified parts like crankshafts, camshafts, pistons and connecting rods used in recent years by MotoGP and SBK team riders. Each item of Memorabilia will come in a smartly-styled box together with a certificate of authenticity.

mp06mbko

Each memorabilia item will come with a certificate of authenticity as well as details of the rider and world championship season

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Diavel 1260

Scrambler

Monster 797

Diavel

1299 Panigale

Monster 821

959 Panigale

SuperSport

Scrambler 1100

Monster 1200

Hypermotard 950

Multistrada 1200S

Multistrada 1260

XDiavel

Hypermotard 939

Multistrada 950

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Multistrada 1200

Hyperstrada 939

The first batch of official Ducati components consists of connecting rods, crankshafts, camshafts and pistons, all personally certified by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicalli and Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna. And to enhance the memorabilia's uniqueness and originality, each part will come with a technical description and info about the rider and world championship season; in other words who raced the bike each part came from and in which season of MotoGP or SBK, as the case may be.

5fa1dqbk

Each memorabilia item comes in a plexiglass casing and will be available in limited numbers

0 Comments

The Memorabilia items can be purchased at the Ducati Store in Borgo Panigale, at Ducati dealerships, and from 2020 even online at the official Ducati website. Each part will be offered in a plexiglass display case and comes with a certificate of authenticity. According to Ducati, availability of the Ducati Memorabilia is limited, so expect these to sell out very quickly. Ducatisti and other bike enthusiasts are expected to lap up the collector's items to become proud Desmodromic Memorabilia owners.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 58.26 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 18.87 - 20.51 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8.48 - 10.49 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 12.83 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.06 - 22.81 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 10.64 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Nissan To Hike Prices Across Range By Up To 5 Per Cent From January 2020
Nissan To Hike Prices Across Range By Up To 5 Per Cent From January 2020
Honda City BS6 Petrol Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.91 Lakh
Honda City BS6 Petrol Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.91 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities