Ducati To Sell Racing Parts As Collectors' Items

Ducati is offering original parts from its MotoGP and World Superbike championship bikes as part of the Ducati Memorabilia project. The Ducati Memorabilia Project gives enthusiasts a unique opportunity to collect original parts from the bikes that used by official Ducati MotoGP and Ducati World Superbike riders. From December 2019, Ducati fans will be able to purchase certified parts like crankshafts, camshafts, pistons and connecting rods used in recent years by MotoGP and SBK team riders. Each item of Memorabilia will come in a smartly-styled box together with a certificate of authenticity.

The first batch of official Ducati components consists of connecting rods, crankshafts, camshafts and pistons, all personally certified by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicalli and Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna. And to enhance the memorabilia's uniqueness and originality, each part will come with a technical description and info about the rider and world championship season; in other words who raced the bike each part came from and in which season of MotoGP or SBK, as the case may be.

Each memorabilia item comes in a plexiglass casing and will be available in limited numbers

The Memorabilia items can be purchased at the Ducati Store in Borgo Panigale, at Ducati dealerships, and from 2020 even online at the official Ducati website. Each part will be offered in a plexiglass display case and comes with a certificate of authenticity. According to Ducati, availability of the Ducati Memorabilia is limited, so expect these to sell out very quickly. Ducatisti and other bike enthusiasts are expected to lap up the collector's items to become proud Desmodromic Memorabilia owners.

