Ducati To Introduce Five Ducati Riding Experience Events In 2019

Ducati India will launch a series of customer-focussed experiential Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) events in the second half of 2019.

Ducati set to introduce new DRE programs in India

Ducati India has announced the Italian brand's upcoming Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) courses for the second half of 2019, with five new events. After the huge interest and popularity of DRE activities in India, Ducati has lined up Ducati Safety in July, followed by Ducati Dream Tour to the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, DRE individual racetrack training and DRE Off-Road Days in August, followed by DRE Track Days in September, Ducati Race Cup in October and finally, the 2019 JK Tyre Superbike Championship in November.

"We brought the global DRE program in India to provide an unparalleled level of experience in accordance to the passion and interests of motorcycle enthusiast. 2018 has been very successful for Ducati with some great riding and learning courses, we look forward to providing more unique experiences this year in every riding genre and engage more with Ducatisti community in India. These activities enable riders to learn from the best instructors, further enhancing their love and passion for riding a Ducati," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India.

The DRE Off-Road program gives an experience and confidence to ride on dirt

The DRE Safety is a new course in the DRE Program, and it will help riders acquire all the knowledge and practical preparation necessary for safe riding. The DRE Safety course formulates tailor-made safety concepts depending on individual riders' experience. The DRE Individual Racetrack Training focusses on teaching, enjoyment and adrenaline where riders are provided world class training, one on one, from certified DRE instructors on the racetrack, while riding high-performance bikes in the Ducati Superbike family.

The DRE Dream Tour to Spiti Valley is a tour on Ducati bikes

The DRE Off-Road course is designed for to help riders improve their riding skills on an off-road terrain. The course pays special emphasis on making riders feel more confident and safer while riding off-road. DRE Track Days is an event for Ducati riders, aimed at enhancing their skills on the racetrack and providing them an opportunity to ride their motorcycles with legendary riders like Alessandro Valia, official test rider for Ducati. The event also gives non-Ducati riders a chance to experience the Ducati DNA by test riding Ducati superbikes.

Ducati also offers the "Do It Yourself- Ducati Discoveries Experience" in partnership with Infinity Resorts. The DIY program allows riders to design their own Dream Tours with Ducati. This year, four more destinations will be added to the list of places for the DIY Experience, apart from Infinity Resorts near Corbett National Park.

