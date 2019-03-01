New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati To Introduce DRE Racetrack Training In India

The DRE Racetrack Training in India will be spearheaded by two DRE Certified Trainers, Gurvinder Singh and Anand Dharmaraj.

View Photos
Ducati India will introduce the DRE Racetrack Training in India by certified instructors

Highlights

  • DRE Racetrack Training will be imparted to Ducati owners in India
  • Ducati India will organise more DRE Track Days
  • Two instructors for Ducati India have got DRE Certification

Ducati India has announced that the company will be launching the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Racetrack Training Programme in India. The announcement comes shortly after the recent DRE Racetrack Certification held in Thailand where Gurvinder Singh and Anand Dharmaraj were certified as official DRE Racetrack instructors by global DRE Instructors like Dario Marchetti, Technical Director and Instructor Manager for DRE, and Alessandro Valia, Official Ducati Test Rider and DRE Instructor. Both Marchetti and Valia have decades of experience when it comes to racing and training. In fact, last year, Valia set a new lap record at the Buddh International Circuit during the first ever DRE Racetrack held in India.

"Ducati stands for style, sophistication and performance and nothing justifies our brand values more than seeing a Ducati rider unleashing his bike's capabilities on the racetrack. It gives us immense pleasure to announce the start of the DRE Racetrack programme, and becoming one of the first luxury motorcycle brands in India to do so. We're committed towards providing the best adrenaline pumping experiences for our Ducatisti and after announcing the Ducati Race Cup, Ducati India is working hard to develop this sport in India," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India.

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

SuperSport

1299 Panigale

Monster 821

Diavel

Monster 797

Scrambler

959 Panigale

Scrambler 1100

Multistrada 1260

Multistrada 950

Monster 1200

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 1200S

XDiavel

Hypermotard 939

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Hyperstrada 939

Multistrada 1200

486d1rhc

The DRE Racetrack Training will be imparted to Ducatisti by certified DRE instructors

The DRE Racetrack trains riders on how to ride on the racetrack and training is imparted by certified Ducati trainers on high-performance bikes in the Ducati superbike family. In India, training sessions will be spearheaded by Gurvinder Singh and Anand Dharmaraj. Gurvinder Singh from Redline Racing is a multiple times JK Tyre Superbike Championship winner and last year he became the first rider in India to win the championship on a stock Ducati Panigale V4 while riding for the Ducati India team. Anand Dharmaraj, who is the chief trainer for Bengaluru-based Indimotard TWO track school, has thousands of kilometres on the racetrack under his belt and is also a Ducati certified DRE Riding Academy Instructor from 2018.

Also Read: Ducati Opens New Training Facility In Thailand

0 Comments

Both riders went through an exhaustive theory test on the first day of the certification and underwent complex riding drills on the racetrack on the second day before they were finally awarded the certification. With the launch of the DRE Racetrack Training in India, Ducati India will not only host more DRE Track Days events, but will also develop one-on-one training sessions for the Ducatisti, who wish to hone their track riding skills and become more competitive if they wish to race in the Ducati Race Cup or National Championships.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II
Norton
Commando 961 Sport MK II
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta
F3 800 RC
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati
Monster 1200
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta
Brutale 1090
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki
GSX-R1000R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-14R
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia
RSV4
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta
Brutale 800 RR
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki
Ninja H2 SX
TAGS :
Ducati DRE Racetrack Training DRE Race Days Ducati India Racetrack Training

Latest News

Honda Car India Registers 16% Growth In February 2019
Honda Car India Registers 16% Growth In February 2019
Tata H7X Likely To Get An Automatic Variant
Tata H7X Likely To Get An Automatic Variant
Ducati To Introduce DRE Racetrack Training In India
Ducati To Introduce DRE Racetrack Training In India
Triumph Thruxton R Black Spotted On Test In The UK
Triumph Thruxton R Black Spotted On Test In The UK
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Passenger Vehicles Sales Grow By 17% In February
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Passenger Vehicles Sales Grow By 17% In February
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Sales Down By Nearly 2% In February 2019
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Sales Down By Nearly 2% In February 2019
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing
Poor Performance Of Ciaz And Alto Range Hits Maruti Suzuki's Overall Sales
Poor Performance Of Ciaz And Alto Range Hits Maruti Suzuki's Overall Sales
FAME II Scheme Gets Union Cabinet’s Nod; Rs. 10,000 Crore Allocated For EVs
FAME II Scheme Gets Union Cabinet’s Nod; Rs. 10,000 Crore Allocated For EVs
Tesla Model 3 Base Trim Introduced At $35,000; All Cars To Be Sold Online Only
Tesla Model 3 Base Trim Introduced At $35,000; All Cars To Be Sold Online Only
2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite Revealed
2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite Revealed
Porsche Is Testing Autonomous Driving Technology In Its Workshop
Porsche Is Testing Autonomous Driving Technology In Its Workshop
Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show
Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show
2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut
2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut
Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune
Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 55.05 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.67 - 9.88 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 16.94 - 22.69 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.88 - 10.02 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Poor Performance Of Ciaz And Alto Range Hits Maruti Suzuki's Overall Sales
Poor Performance Of Ciaz And Alto Range Hits Maruti Suzuki's Overall Sales
FAME II Scheme Gets Union Cabinet’s Nod; Rs. 10,000 Crore Allocated For EVs
FAME II Scheme Gets Union Cabinet’s Nod; Rs. 10,000 Crore Allocated For EVs
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities