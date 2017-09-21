Ducati SuperSport: Price Expectation In India

Ducati India will add an all-new model to its motorcycle range in India - the Ducati SuperSport. The SuperSport is positioned as an entry-level sport bike in the Ducati range, focussed on everyday use, with an easy-going but high-performance personality. The Ducati SuperSport will sit just below the 959 Panigale, but unlike the sportier Panigale series, the SuperSport is aimed at everyday use, and with enough performance and capability to take on the occasional track experience. Prices are expected to begin around ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the standard variant of the SuperSport.

(Ducati Supersport S)

The higher-spec SuperSport S gets better Ohlins suspension (the standard variant gets Marzocchi upside down forks and a Sachs monoshock), a bi-directional quick shifter and standard rear seat cover. The other features remain the same and both variants are powered by the same engine - the 937 cc L-twin gets four valves per cylinder and makes maximum power of 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The SuperSport comes with ride-by-wire and three riding modes - Urban, Touring and Sport. Power is restricted to 75 bhp for city use or low-traction conditions in Urban mode while Touring and Sport will get the full 110 bhp on tap, but with different throttle responses.

The standard Ducati SuperSport is expected to be priced around ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the higher-spec Ducati SuperSport S is expected to be priced around ₹ 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

