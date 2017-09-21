New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati SuperSport Launching In India Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

The Ducati SuperSport gets premium sportbike styling but is made for easy-going road manners and everyday usability. The SuperSport sits just below the Ducati Panigale 950 in the Italian motorcycle manufacturer's line-up.

  • The Supersport will come in 2 variants- STD and S
  • The Ducati SuperSport will sit just below the 959 Panigale in the line-up
  • We expect it to be priced between Rs. 11 lakh- Rs. 13 lakh

Ducati India will launch its brand new model, the Ducati SuperSport in India tomorrow with two variants - a standard and a sportier S variant. The S variant gets higher-spec Ohlins suspension as well as a bi-directional quickshifter, while the standard variant will have a Sachs monoshock and Marzocchi upside down forks at the front. The Ducati SuperSport will sit just below the 959 Panigale in the Ducati motorcycle line-up and is positioned as a do-it-all, everyday motorcycle. The Ducati SuperSport though is no entry-level sportbike with design inspired by the Panigale, but with easier ergonomics and performance for everyday riding.

Ducati SuperSport
₹ 11 - 13 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2017
ducati supersport

(Ducati Supersport)

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport India Launch Date Revealed

Both variants of the Ducati SuperSport will be powered by an engine sourced from the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree L-twin from the Hypermotard 939 and the Multistrada 950. The engine has four valves per cylinder, and makes maximum power of 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine however gets a revised crankcase and cylinder heads. It's re-tuned for a wider spread of power and torque for in-city use. The bike comes with ride-by-wire and three riding modes - Sport, Touring and Urban, as well as a host of electronic rider aids including 3-level Bosch ABS and 8-level Ducati Traction Control.

ducati supersport s

(Ducati Supersport S)

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport Bookings Open In India

Unlike the Panigale, the Ducati SuperSport gets a steel trellis frame, and a more upright riding position. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the standard variant and ₹ 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the SuperSport S.

