Ducati SuperSport India Launch Date Revealed

Having introduced the new Monster 797 street-fighter and the Multistrada 950 adventure tourer earlier this year, Ducati is now gearing up to launch the all-new SuperSport motorcycle in the country. The Ducati SuperSport will be going on sale September 22, 2017 and sits below the 959 Panigale in the bike maker's line-up. However, unlike the Panigale, this full-faired Italian is aimed to do it all, ranging from everyday commutes to the occasional track days. The Ducati SuperSport will be coming to India in two variants - Standard and the sportier 'S'.

Power on the new Ducati SuperSport comes from a 937cc, twin-cylinder Testatretta engine shared with the Hypermotard 939 and the Multistrada 950. The motor churns out 110 bhp at 9000 rpm and peak torque of 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Ducati says the torque curve is as linear as possible to make the bike easier for daily use. The bike comes with three riding modes - Sport, Touring and Urban; while there is a host of electronic rider aids including 3-level Bosch ABS, 8-level Ducati traction control and more. The Ducati SuperSport S will also come with a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension unit and the Ducati Quick Shift system.

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport: All You Need To Know

Ducati SuperSport boasts high-quality finish with sportbike design

With respect to the styling, the Ducati SuperSport resembles the Panigale in a lot of ways but gets distinct styling elements too. The split headlamp cluster is visibly different and the overall design is less aggressive too. Unlike the track-focused Panigale, the SuperSport is a lot easier with its riding position and provides a more upright stance. The bike also gets lower footpegs and a taller as well as adjustable windscreen. Ducati has also opted for a Steel Trellis frame to underpin the SuperSport, unlike the Panigale that uses a monocoque chassis.

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport Bookings Open In India

Ducati SuperSport is designed for easygoing everyday use with sportbike performance

Details on the pricing aren't out yet, but the Ducati SuperSport is likely to carry a price tag of around ₹ 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. This makes it about ₹ 3-4 lakh lower than the 959 Panigale. In terms of competition, the SuperSport will take on the likes of the new Kawasaki Ninja 1000 and Suzuki GSX-S1000F in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.