New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati SuperSport And SuperSport S To Be Recalled In India And USA

The exact number of SuperSport models affected in India is yet to be determined. Ducati will soon release a statement with official details.

View Photos
1,462 units of the SuperSport have been affected in USA

Ducati has issued a recall of 1,462 units of the SuperSport and the SuperSport S in USA and India after a fire hazard has surfaced. Ducati said that the airbox blow-by and the fuel tank overfill hoses are placed too close to the exhaust manifold, which might result in the hoses melting and the bike catching fire. In fact, there have been three instances in three separate countries where the bike caught fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a warning to the Ducati SuperSport owners to check for signs of the hoses burning such as smoke or smell of burning rubber.

Ducati SuperSport
12.76 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati SuperSport

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport Gets New Colour Scheme

We have confirmation that some of the Ducati SuperSport models sold in India too have the same problem although the exact number of the affected models is yet unknown. Sergi Canovas, MD, Ducati India, said, "Recall campaign is just announced and we have few vins affected in India. We are informing this recall to MoRTH and SIAM. Soon there be official announcement from Ducati India."

Ducati India has said that they will be issuing an official announcement with the exact details of the recall in India.

0 Comments

Once the recall is initiated, the problem will be fixed free of cost for all owners of affected models of the Ducati SuperSport. The airbox blow-by hose and the fuel tank overfill hose will be re-routed and they will now be placed in front of the electrical wiring which will avoid any contact with the exhaust manifold. The bikes affected in USA were manufactured at the company's Bologna in Italy, while the bikes affected in India were manufactured at the Thailand plant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati SuperSport with Immediate Rivals

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Ducati SuperSport Alternatives

Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
DSK Benelli TNT R
DSK Benelli TNT R
₹ 13.04 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
View More
Explore SuperSport
×
Explore Now
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities