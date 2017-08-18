Ducati SuperSport: All You Need To Know

Ducati's next new motorcycle in India will be the Ducati SuperSport. Ducati dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming SuperSport, a model developed with sportbike styling and easy-going road manners with high performance. In India, Ducati will introduce two variants of the SuperSport - the base SuperSport and the SuperSport S with some better equipment. Both the Ducati SuperSport and the Ducati SuperSport are powered by the same engine. The Ducati SuperSport isn't quite an out and out sportbike, with focus on everyday riding, so it's positioned below the Ducati Panigale series. Here's all you need to know about the new Ducati SuperSport.

Ducati SuperSport boasts high-quality finish with sportbike design

1. What is it?

Ducati has gone back to the drawing board to get out a do-it-all, everyday sportbike. So, the Ducati SuperSport essentially has sportbike styling like its full-blown sport offerings in the Panigale range, yet is designed specifically for everyday use, with enough entertaining performance. The Ducati Panigale bikes may be more track-oriented, but the SuperSport is designed keeping in mind the daily commute, weekend runs and even occasional track days.

Ducati SuperSport is designed for easygoing everyday use with sportbike performance

2. How is it mechanically?

The Ducati SuperSport is powered by an engine sourced from the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree L-twin from the Hypermotard 939 and the Multistrada 950. The L-twin has four valves per cylinder, and makes 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. But the engine gets a revised crankcase and cylinder heads. It's re-tuned for a wider spread of power and torque for in-city use. The Ducati SuperSport S gets a standard bi-directional quickshifter, but the SuperSport can also be equipped with it as an accessory. The ride-by-wire system uses three different throttle maps to regulate power delivery, with power restricted to 75 bhp for city use or low-traction conditions and two other modes with the full 110 bhp on tap, but with different throttle responses.

Ducati SuperSport gets a steel trellis frame and single-sided swingarm

3. Is it similar to the Ducati 959 Panigale?

The Ducati SuperSport may be positioned lower than the Panigale series, so it will be positioned below the Ducati 959 Panigale, but by no means does it look inexpensive or a segment lower. It looks quite similar to the Panigale, but has a more upright riding position, lower footpegs and a taller, adjustable windscreen. Then there's the chassis; the Ducati SuperSport borrows the steel trellis frame chassis of the Monster, unlike the Panigale which comes with a monocoque chassis.

Ducat SuperSport S version gets standard Ohlins suspension and quickshifter

4. What do the base SuperSport and SuperSport S variants mean?

They are essentially the same bikes, with the same engines, but the Ducati SuperSport S gets better equipment. The standard model comes with adjustable Marzocchi fork and adjustable Sachs shock at the rear, while the S version gets higher-spec Ohlins suspension both front and rear. Both bikes come with a single-sided swingarm, like the Panigale series. The S version also gets a standard up/down Ducati Quick Shifter.

Ducati SuperSport will be priced below the 959 Panigale

5. How much does it cost?

So far, there is no word yet on pricing. But we have reason to believe the Ducati SuperSport will be priced at around ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Ducati SuperSport S is expected to be priced at around ₹ 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Service intervals are every 15,000 km and valve clearances are at 30,000 km to keep running costs low.

