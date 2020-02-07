Ducati Superleggera V4 With 230 bhp Power Unveiled

Ducati has unveiled the new benchmark for superbikes with the all-new Ducati Superleggera V4, the lightweight model with all-carbon bodywork. Ducati calls the new Superleggera V4 the most technologically advanced motorcycle ever, and when fitted with the optional Akrapovic track-only exhaust, the 998 cc V4 engine produces 234 bhp of maximum power. And going with the name, the 'super light' V4 tips the scales at 154 kg dry, losing 2 more kg to 152 kg when the Akrapovic exhaust is installed. And that means it has the best power-to-weight ratio from any production street bike ever created.

The Superleggera V4 also has the distinction of the only street-legal motorcycle with all-carbon fibre structure, including carbon fibre chassis, carbon fibre subframe, carbon swingarm, carbon fibre wheels and even carbon fibre bodywork. Although based on the Ducati Panigale V4R, the carbon fibre rolling chassis alone accounts for 6.7 kg weight loss. Add to that other lightweight components, including titanium and aluminium bits, it's not difficult to see how those weight savings have been achieved. There's also Brembo braking, with an MCS master cylinder as well as Stylema R calipers, the latest version of Brembo's top-spec calipers.

(The DucatiSuperleggera V4 gets the biplane aerodynamics package from the Ducati MotoGP bike, making for more than double the downforce )

And if all that power and light weight means the Superleggera V4 may be very eager to point skyward at the slightest twist of the wrist, the biplane aerodynamic package derived from the Ducati Desmosedici GP16 race bike from MotoGP helps keep things in control. According to Ducati, the winglet set-up on the fairing offers almost double the downforce - 50 kg of it created at 270 kmph to keep the front end hooked to terra firma. The winglets are also said to improve anti-wheelie characteristics out of high-speed corner exits, and also improve braking stability on the straight. But all that carbon fibre, aluminium and titanium bits will come at a price. And if rumours are to be believed, it will cost a cool $100,000 (around ₹ 71.50 lakh). And if you're thinking of getting one of these in India, it will at least be over a crore by our estimates.

