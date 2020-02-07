New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Superleggera V4 With 230 bhp Power Unveiled

The new Ducati Superleggera boasts of an all carbon fibre structure, with carbon fibre chassis, carbon fibre subframe, carbon swingarm and carbon fibre wheels.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Ducati Superleggera V4 has best power-to-weight ratio of any street-legal motorcycle

Highlights

  • Akrapovic track-only exhaust helps put out 234 bhp of power
  • The Superleggera V4 has a dry weight of 152 kg with the Akra exhaust
  • All-carbon body, chassis and cycle parts make it a lightweight superbike

Ducati has unveiled the new benchmark for superbikes with the all-new Ducati Superleggera V4, the lightweight model with all-carbon bodywork. Ducati calls the new Superleggera V4 the most technologically advanced motorcycle ever, and when fitted with the optional Akrapovic track-only exhaust, the 998 cc V4 engine produces 234 bhp of maximum power. And going with the name, the 'super light' V4 tips the scales at 154 kg dry, losing 2 more kg to 152 kg when the Akrapovic exhaust is installed. And that means it has the best power-to-weight ratio from any production street bike ever created.

ijqqf9hc

(The Ducati Superleggera V4 is the only street legal motorcycle with all-carbon fibre structure )

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Scrambler

Monster 797

Diavel

Monster 821

Diavel 1260

959 Panigale

1299 Panigale

SuperSport

Multistrada 1260

Scrambler 1100

Hypermotard 950

Monster 1200

XDiavel

Multistrada 950

Hypermotard 939

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 1200

Hyperstrada 939

The Superleggera V4 also has the distinction of the only street-legal motorcycle with all-carbon fibre structure, including carbon fibre chassis, carbon fibre subframe, carbon swingarm, carbon fibre wheels and even carbon fibre bodywork. Although based on the Ducati Panigale V4R, the carbon fibre rolling chassis alone accounts for 6.7 kg weight loss. Add to that other lightweight components, including titanium and aluminium bits, it's not difficult to see how those weight savings have been achieved. There's also Brembo braking, with an MCS master cylinder as well as Stylema R calipers, the latest version of Brembo's top-spec calipers.

h9ke38vg

(The DucatiSuperleggera V4 gets the biplane aerodynamics package from the Ducati MotoGP bike, making for more than double the downforce )

0 Comments

And if all that power and light weight means the Superleggera V4 may be very eager to point skyward at the slightest twist of the wrist, the biplane aerodynamic package derived from the Ducati Desmosedici GP16 race bike from MotoGP helps keep things in control. According to Ducati, the winglet set-up on the fairing offers almost double the downforce - 50 kg of it created at 270 kmph to keep the front end hooked to terra firma. The winglets are also said to improve anti-wheelie characteristics out of high-speed corner exits, and also improve braking stability on the straight. But all that carbon fibre, aluminium and titanium bits will come at a price. And if rumours are to be believed, it will cost a cool $100,000 (around ₹ 71.50 lakh). And if you're thinking of getting one of these in India, it will at least be over a crore by our estimates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 58.26 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8.48 - 10.49 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 11.77 - 11.94 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 18.87 - 20.51 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.06 - 22.81 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 12.83 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 10.64 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia 300 cc Motorcycle Considered For India
Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia 300 cc Motorcycle Considered For India
Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace Bookings Open
Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace Bookings Open
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Lexus LC 500h Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.96 Crore
2020 Lexus LC 500h Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.96 Crore
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities