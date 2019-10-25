New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Revealed

Ducati's radical new Streetfighter V4 with the performance and dynamics of the Panigale V4 has been unveiled. The engine and six-axis IMU-powered electronics package is also shared with the Panigale V4.

Updated:
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been revealed to the public at the World Ducati Premiere in Rimini, Italy

Highlights

  • Desmosedici Stradale engine shared with Ducati Panigale V4
  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in two variants
  • Top-spec Streetfighter V4 S gets Ohlins semi-active suspension

Ducati's most awaited roadster, the Streetfighter V4, has been officially revealed for the first time at the World Ducati Premiere event in Rimini, Italy. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the engine and electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4, and sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first time being featured in the naked bike category. The new model is available in two versions, the base Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 S. Like the Panigale V4 and V4 S, the higher-spec naked gets Ohlins electronic suspension, Ohlins steering damper, and lightweight Marchesini wheels.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the208 bhp engine and six-axis IMU-powered electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4

Both variants of the Streetfighter V4 are powered by the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine from the Panigale V4, which puts out 208 bhp at 12,750 rpm, and 123 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. What has changed is the fuel and throttle maps, which have been tweaked on the naked, along with a shorter final drive ratio. An optional race-kit Akrapovic exhaust system will increase power to 220 bhp and 130 Nm. The two biplane wings, mounted on each side of the bike's side panels, are said to generate 28 kg of downforce at 270 kmph.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has semi-active electronic Ohlins suspension

The standard Streetfighter V4 has 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with spring pre-load and compression and rebound damping adjustability, as well as a Sachs steering damper. Rear suspension is handled by a fully adjustable Sachs shock, which is attached to the engine via a forged aluminium bracket. The top-spec Streetfighter V4 S gets an Ohlins NIX-30 front fork, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Ohlins electronically controlled steering damper. The suspension system is semi-active, providing support under braking and acceleration. The semi-active suspension can also be turned off completely. Both variants come with Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers gripping twin 330 mm discs at the front and a single 245 mm disc gripped by a two-piston caliper at the rear. The braking system is aided by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and Ducati Cornering ABS EVO.

New Ducati Streetfighter V4 has superbike performance and DNA

We expect the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India, sometime in the first half of 2020, in limited numbers. Pricing in India will be announced when the bike is finally launched, but we expect the base version to be priced at around ₹ 19-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

