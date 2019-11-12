New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Elected Most Beautiful Bike At EICMA 2019

Italian publication Motociclismo conducted its fifteenth annual poll, of attendees at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy, as well as online votes.

Highlights

  • 36.7 per cent voters in favour of Ducati Streetfighter V4
  • Ducati wins the prestigious award for the tenth time
  • The EICMA show is regarded as the most important global motorcycle event
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been selected as the "Most Beautiful Bike of the Show" at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The verdict was achieved after voting in a poll conducted by Italian magazine Motociclismo, in collaboration with EICMA. This year's poll was the fifteenth edition, and the tenth victory for Ducati. Over 14,500 enthusiasts voted for the Ducati Streetfighter V4, which was the most voted motorcycle by both visitors to the event, and users of the Motociclismo website. The super-naked Streetfighter V4 took first place with 36.7 per cent votes.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been overwhelmingly voted the most beautiful bike at EICMA 2019

The ballot of the votes received took place on November 10, the final day of the EICMA 2019 show, and was followed by the official ceremony in the presence of Giacomo Casartelli, Executive Director of EICMA and Editor-in-Chief of Motociclismo Federico Aliverti, who presented the prestigious award. Ducati Design Centre Director Andrea Ferraresi received the award for Ducati.

"We are particularly proud to receive this award in a competition where all the manufacturers participate with their flagship models and the general public of EICMA, the most important motorcycle fair in the world, has elected the Streetfighter V4 as the most beautiful," Ferraresi said.

Second place went to the Aprilia RS 660, which received less than half the votes of the Streetfighter V4, with 14.9 per cent. In third place was the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, with 11.23 per cent of the vote, and in fourth place was the new Honda CBR1000RR-R, with 9.43 per cent. In fifth place was the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel, with just 4.76 per cent of the vote.

