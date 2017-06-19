Ducati Showcases Scrambler Mach 2.0

Ducati has unveiled a new Scrambler - the Scrambler Mach 2.0 and introduced new graphics for the Scrambler Full Throtlle at the Wheels and Waves festival in France. The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is powered by the same 803 cc L-twin that powers the rest of the Scrambler models, as well as the new Ducati Monster 797. The air-cooled L-twin makes 75 bhp power and peak torque of 68 Nm, but it's not so much the performance than the easy going nature of the Scrambler that makes it so popular.

The Scrambler is the largest selling Ducati worldwide, selling over 15,000 bikes in 2015 and also in 2016. The introduction of new variants can only help widen the appeal of the Scrambler brand. The Scrambler Mach 2.0 gets some cosmetic upgrades, with new, low slung aluminium handlebars, a dedicated 'flat track pro' seat, black exhaust and cylinder head covers, plus brushed cooling fins.

The new graphics of the Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 are created by renowned designer Roland Sands and take inspiration from the Bell Cross Idol helmet, which is also available in the Ducati Scrambler apparel collection. The Mach 2.0 takes its name from the Ducati Mach 1 250, launched in 1965. The Mach 1 250, used the same engine as the Scrambler 250 of the time.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

Ducati has also introduced new paintwork and graphics for the Scrambler Full Throttle at the same festival. The Scrambler Full Throttle features gloss black paint on the fuel tank and front mudguard, as well as new side panel with a distinctive chequerboard pattern on a yellow stripe. There is no word yet on when the new variants will finally be ready in production form, but from the limited upgrades, it certainly doesn't seem like Ducati will take too long to introduce these variants and offer them on sale.