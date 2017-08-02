Ducati Set To Launch A New Motorcycle Soon

Ducati recently announced that it will be launching a brand new motorcycle on 7 September, 2017 at the hallowed Misano Racetrack in Italy. The 'Save-your-date' notice said 'The Sound Of A New Era Is Coming'. Reports suggest and we too believe so that this is going to be world unveil/preview of the much awaited and anticipated Ducati V4 Superbike, which took it inspiration from the Ducati V4 bikes that race in the MotoGP. All Ducati streetbikes have traditionally used an L-Twin engine configuration till date. Earlier in the year, Ducati CEO, Claudio Domenicali had also confirmed that the company is working on a new V4 superbike (four cylinders in V configuration) and it will be announced to the world soon. (Also read: Ducati V4 Superbike Details Revealed)

(The 'Save-your date' note from Ducati)

In fact, there have been numerous spyshots of the new V4 superbike being tested in various locations around Europe. The new V4 superbike is said to make around 210 bhp on the road-going version and over 230 bhp in the race-spec version. Some reports on the internet also suggest that the bike might have two engine variants, one displacing 1,198 cc and the other 1,285 cc. Ducati is also said to offer three variants in total which are the base, S and the R models. There is no confirmation on the same as yet. (Also read: Ducati V4 Superbike Spotted Testing)

(The Ducati V4 superbike will be unveiled 7 September, 2017)

As of now, the test mules spotted were seen with a single-sided swingarm, but there are other reports which suggest otherwise. Well, it is just a matter of a month and all our doubts will be cleared (hopefully, fingers crossed). Either ways, we will always be waiting with bated breath for a new Ducati motorcycle.

