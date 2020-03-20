New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Posts Turnover Of 716 Million Euros In 2019

In 2019, Ducati sold 53,183 bikes across the world, compared to 53,004 bikes sold in 2018, with the Ducati Panigale and Ducati Multistrada leading the sales.

  • Ducati delivers 53,183 motorcycles in 2019
  • 716 million Euros turnover, 52 million Euros in operating profit
  • Panigale, Multistrada lead worldwide sales for Ducati

Ducati has closed 2019 on a positive note, consolidating the growth of the past few years for the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. In 2019, Ducati sold 53,183 motorcycles, compared to 53,004 motorcycles that were delivered to customers around the world. The result demonstrated that Ducati's sales remained above 50,000 units for the fifth consecutive year, and confirmed positive signs of the market, which, in the above 500 cc segment, recorded a global growth of 1.4 per cent. Among Ducati's bestselling models across the world are the Ducati Panigale and the Ducati Multistrada.

The Ducati Panigale remained the bestselling superbike of 2019, retaining 25 per cent market share

Ducati's turnover, at the end of 2019, reached 716 million Euros (over Rs, 57,000 crore), a growth of 2.4 per cent from 699 million Euros (over ₹ 56,000 crore) in 2018. Ducati's operating profit of 2019 stood at 52 million Euros (Around ₹ 419 crore), up from 49 million Euros in 2018 (over ₹ 395 crore). The Borgo Panigale manufacturer of high-end motorcycles reached an operating margin of 7.2 per cent against 7 per cent in 2018.

Turnover per bike figure stood at 13,500 Euros per motorcycle, which according to Ducati, represents the highest value in the history of the company, and indicates the evolutionary trend of the range of products offered towards the highest and premium part of the market.

Also Read: Ducati Extends Production Shutdown Over Coronavirus

The Ducati Multistrada is the other bestselling model from the Italian brand

The Ducati Panigale remained the best-selling superbike in the world for the second consecutive year, with a market share of 25 per cent, while with the addition of the 950 S and the renewed 1260 Enduro, the Multistrada family recorded the highest value of motorcycles sold since entering the market in 2003. Ducati now has 1,655 employees, with a sales network of 720 dealers and service points in over 90 countries. With the recent outbreak of the COVID-19, or coronavirus pandemic, Ducati has shut production at Borgo Panigale, but the company has announced that support for all customers will continue.

