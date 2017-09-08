Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 Coming To India Soon

There is no doubt that Ducati sees India as an important market. The company has had a number of new launches in India over the last few months and so. And soon, we could also see Ducati India bringing in the new Scrambler Mach 2.0. Well, it is not us saying so! It is Ducati India itself. The official Twitter handle of Ducati India, put out a re-tweet of the parent company about the Scrambler Mach 2.0 and said that it will be coming to India soon. The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a special edition of the regular Scrambler Icon getting a new paint scheme that seemingly has been inspired from the Bell Cross helmet that is a part of Ducati's 2017 Scrambler apparel collection.

The Scrambler Ducati Mach 2.0 is here and it's coming to India soon! Check it! #LandOfJoy https://t.co/KsALjtc89I — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) September 6, 2017

The paint job on the Scrambler Mach 2.0 was done by Roland Sands, one of the most known custom bike builder in the world. The Scrambler Mach 2.0 was first showcased at Wheels & Waves show, which was held in Biarritz, France earlier in the year. The bike gets a blacked out look, thanks to a full-black frame, engine and the handlebar as well. As far as mechanicals are concerned, the bike remains unchanged and draws power from an 803 cc L-Twin engine that makes 73 bhp and 67 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired to a 6-speed gearbox. While there is no clear timeline on Ducati bringing the bike to India, we expect it to be launched before the year ends. Expect the prices to be up by a small margin.

