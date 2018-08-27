New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 10.91 lakh. We tell about the difference between the three variants of the motorcycle.

View Photos

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is finally here in India and has been launched in three variants which are the Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport. The Scrambler 1100 is priced at ₹ 10.91 lakh while the Scrambler 100 Special is priced at ₹ 11.12 lakh and the Scrambler 1100 Sport has a sticker price of ₹ 11.42 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The biggest difference in terms of cycle parts on the three models of the Scrambler 1100 is that the Standard and the Special get 45 mm Marzocchi forks upfront and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear, both fully adjustable. On the Scrambler 1100 Sport, you get 48 mm Ohlins USDs up front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear, again fully adjustable.

Ducati Scrambler 1100

11.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
v4a0f3lg

(Ducati Scrambler 1100)

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 10.91 Lakh

The standard model is offered in two colours, which are Black and Yellow. The Scrambler 1100 Special is offered in just a single colour, which is Custom Grey and it gets aluminium spoke wheels too. Also, the 1100 Special gets brushed aluminium bits, brown quilted seat, chrome exhaust headers and a slightly lower handlebar. The Scrambler 1100 Sport too is offered in just one colour, which is Viper Black. The Scrambler 1100 Special weighs in at 211 kg while the Scrambler 1100 and the 1100 Sport weigh 206 kg.

Advertisement
jhcps318

(Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special)

The engine specifications on all three models remain the same, which is a new 1,079 cc L-twin engine which makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm of max power and 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The 1100 features a new twin spar steel trellis frame, complemented by an aluminium double-sided swingarm. 

2n4k9kbo

(Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport)

The ergonomics are different as well, with a larger rider triangle and slightly sporty riding positions, when compared to the 803 cc Ducati Scrambler. Other features include electronic riding aids such as ABS, cornering ABS, 4-step traction control, ride-by-wire and three riding modes, which are active, city and journey. Parts such as instrumentation, swingarm, brakes remain the same on all three models.

2pccc6pg

(Ducati Scrambler 1100)

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100: All You Need To Know

0 Comments

The biggest advantage that the Scrambler 1100 has is that it does not have direct rivals. But if you look at the prices of the bike, some of the other options within that range are the Triumph Street Triple RS, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Suzuki GSX-S1000, and Triumph Tiger 800 XR as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Scrambler 1100 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki
Ninja 1000
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph
Thruxton R
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha
MT-09
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli
TNT 899
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki
GSX S1000
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati
Monster 821
TAGS :
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Ducati Scrambler 1100 features Ducati Scrambler 1100 price

Latest News

SRK And Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety In India
SRK And Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety In India
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
2019 Hyundai Elantra: All You Need To Know
2019 Hyundai Elantra: All You Need To Know
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Price Expectation
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Price Expectation
Ferrari Launches Its 50th Convertible, the 488 Pista Spyder
Ferrari Launches Its 50th Convertible, the 488 Pista Spyder
F1: Vettel Beats Hamilton To Win Crash Ridden Belgian GP
F1: Vettel Beats Hamilton To Win Crash Ridden Belgian GP
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
Hyundai Xcent Gets ABS And EBD As Standard Across All Variants
Hyundai Xcent Gets ABS And EBD As Standard Across All Variants
FAME India II To Be Launched By PM Narendra Modi Next Month
FAME India II To Be Launched By PM Narendra Modi Next Month
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction To Begin From December 2018, Says Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction To Begin From December 2018, Says Nitin Gadkari
Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQ Silver Arrow Concept At Pebble Beach
Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQ Silver Arrow Concept At Pebble Beach

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

534 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

105 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

33 Activa 125 Bikes

Available
Used Activa 125 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Scooter Bikes

6 Bajaj XCD Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj XCD Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 15,000
More Commuter Bikes

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Alternatives

Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati Hypermotard
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.59 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
View More
Explore Scrambler 1100
×
Explore Now
x
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities