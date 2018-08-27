Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is finally here in India and has been launched in three variants which are the Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport. The Scrambler 1100 is priced at ₹ 10.91 lakh while the Scrambler 100 Special is priced at ₹ 11.12 lakh and the Scrambler 1100 Sport has a sticker price of ₹ 11.42 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The biggest difference in terms of cycle parts on the three models of the Scrambler 1100 is that the Standard and the Special get 45 mm Marzocchi forks upfront and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear, both fully adjustable. On the Scrambler 1100 Sport, you get 48 mm Ohlins USDs up front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear, again fully adjustable.

(Ducati Scrambler 1100)

The standard model is offered in two colours, which are Black and Yellow. The Scrambler 1100 Special is offered in just a single colour, which is Custom Grey and it gets aluminium spoke wheels too. Also, the 1100 Special gets brushed aluminium bits, brown quilted seat, chrome exhaust headers and a slightly lower handlebar. The Scrambler 1100 Sport too is offered in just one colour, which is Viper Black. The Scrambler 1100 Special weighs in at 211 kg while the Scrambler 1100 and the 1100 Sport weigh 206 kg.

(Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special)

The engine specifications on all three models remain the same, which is a new 1,079 cc L-twin engine which makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm of max power and 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The 1100 features a new twin spar steel trellis frame, complemented by an aluminium double-sided swingarm.

(Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport)

The ergonomics are different as well, with a larger rider triangle and slightly sporty riding positions, when compared to the 803 cc Ducati Scrambler. Other features include electronic riding aids such as ABS, cornering ABS, 4-step traction control, ride-by-wire and three riding modes, which are active, city and journey. Parts such as instrumentation, swingarm, brakes remain the same on all three models.

(Ducati Scrambler 1100)

The biggest advantage that the Scrambler 1100 has is that it does not have direct rivals. But if you look at the prices of the bike, some of the other options within that range are the Triumph Street Triple RS, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Suzuki GSX-S1000, and Triumph Tiger 800 XR as well.

