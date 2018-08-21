New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Launch Details Announced

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 will be launched in India on August 27, 2018.

View Photos
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be priced around Rs. 11 lakh

Ducati India will launch the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 on August 27, 2018. Ducati India has announced the launch date on the company's social media channels, and like the previous few launches, the Scrambler 1100 launch is also expected to be on Twitter. The Scrambler 1100 will be the top-of-the-line model in the Scrambler family, and will address a demand for a more performance-oriented Scrambler than the standard 803 cc Scrambler which has been on sale for some time now. Globally, the Ducati Scrambler is available in three variants - the standard Ducati Scrambler 1100, the Scrambler 1100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport. All three variants are expected to be launched in India as well, with prices starting at around ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Makes Hollywood Debut

ducati scrambler 1100

(Ducati Scrambler 1100)

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Spotted In India

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is powered by a 1,079 cc, L-twin engine shared with the Monster 1100, but with a slightly different state of tune. The engine has been tuned for a smoother throttle response and is rated to make maximum power of 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The bigger Scrambler also gets a comprehensive electronics package with three riding modes, and a five-level traction control system. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 also gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) which controls the cornering ABS.

0 Comments

Aesthetically, the Scrambler 1100 looks similar to the 803 cc Ducati Scrambler, but gets some additional aluminium finishes on the engine covers, clutch and alternator cover. The twin exhausts are also upswept and come up parallel to the pillion seat. The Scrambler 1100 will also get a new LCD instrument panel with additional information like riding modes and traction control. The bike has already been spotted in India, and deliveries are expected to begin soon after the official launch and price announcement.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison
2018 Renault Kwid Facelift Review
2018 Renault Kwid Facelift Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
