Ducati Panigale V4 With Carbon Fibre Bodywork Spotted

A Ducati Panigale V4 with full carbon fibre bodywork has been spotted in the UK. The bike looks like a special edition model, but it's not clear if it's a one-off custom job, or if Ducati is working on a special edition Panigale V4 with Marchesini wheels, Termignoni exhaust system and of course, the carbon fibre bodywork. The bike certainly looks nice, and is expected to be lighter than the stock Panigale V4, which weighs 175 kg in the dry. Of course, the updated exhaust system is bound to pack in some extra performance as well. The standard underbody can has been replaced with a dual set-up, underseat and underbody, with four exits complementing the V4 engine.

Ducati Panigale V4 21.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Panigale V4 Carbon uses a different exhaust set-up with four exits

In India, the standard Ducati Panigale V4 is priced at ₹ 20.53 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec Panigale V4 S is priced at ₹ 25.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The first 20 bikes earmarked for the Indian market have already sold out, and Ducati India has re-opened bookings for the Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S in India. Deliveries of the Panigale V4 are expected to begin in July 2018, and we will of course be riding it very soon, so look out for our first ride experience with the Panigale V4.

(The Ducati Panigale V4 is one of the most powerful sportbikes in the world)

The stock Ducati Panigale V4 is one of the most powerful production sportbikes in the world. It's powered by a 1,103 cc, V4 engine which puts out 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. With all that power on tap, the Panigale V4 also comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics package, including different riding modes, power modes, Bosch cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Slide Control, engine brake control, etc. The Panigale V4 S gets additional and higher-spec equipment, including Ohlins suspension, Ohlins steering damper, Marchesini aluminium forged wheels and lithium-ion battery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.