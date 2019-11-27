Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera Confirmed For 2020

Ducati will be launching a lighter and more expensive production version of the Ducati Panigale V4, in the form of the Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera, possibly by mid-2020. But the new V4 Superleggera will actually be based on the V4R, using the same 998 cc, V4 engine, instead of the 1,103 cc engine of the Panigale V4, but with slightly more performance. According to European type-approval documents quoted in a media report, the new Panigale V4 Superleggera will put out 221 bhp at 15,250 rpm, a 3.6 bhp increase in maximum power over the V4R.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera Spotted On Test

The Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera will be based on the Panigale V4R but will have lighter carbon fibre wheels

Superleggera is Italian for Superlight, so the new machine will possibly get a long list of carbon fibre parts, including the fairing, wheels and other components which could significantly reduce the weight, possibly as much as 11 kg over the standard V4R's 193 kg kerb weight. The power output could also be possible to be further increased by a 'track-only' lightweight titanium exhaust and ECU which will likely make the Superleggera belt out close to 240 bhp.

The design of the Superleggera will largely be similar to the Panigale V4R, and share similar suspension components, including the same Ohlins NPX 25-30 USD fork set up and Ohlins TTX36 rear shock. The new Superleggera is however, expected to be slightly wider, taller and longer, with a slightly longer wheelbase compared to the Panigale V4R it's based on. The slight change in dimensions will possibly result in a taller windscreen and also likely see the introduction of wider winglets on the fairing. The new Panigale V4 Superleggera will likely debut as a production model within the next 6 months or so, and will also likely be offered on sale in India, in limited numbers.

Souce: Benetts.co.uk

Image Source: MCN

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.