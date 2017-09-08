Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed

More spy shots of the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 have emerged again on the Internet, and this time these are the clearest picture of the upcoming superbike that will be powered by the new Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. The latest images quite clearly show the 2018 Ducati Panigale V4 that will be unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan this November. The images are clearly of the production model Panigale V4, a fact confirmed by the decals on the fairing proclaiming "Panigale V4". Quite a few details are clearly visible of the bike, with the split headlights, underbelly exhaust and single-sided swingarm.

Ducati Panigale V4 will be unveiled in November at the EICMA show in Milan

The bike's overall design doesn't stray too much from the current Panigale design, but there are subtle differences, in the bodywork, including the fairing, tail unit and front fender. What can also be seen are the headlight slits and air ducts below, which flow into the airbox above the four-cylinder engine. Towards the rear, Ducati has employed a vertically mounted rear shock, within the single sided swingarm. The bike appears to come equipped with Ohlins suspension, front and rear, Brembo brakes, LED lights, and a sporty riding position.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has already confirmed that the new superbike will indeed be called the Panigale V4, after the four-cylinder engine which is based on the Ducati MotoGP bike. The Desmosedici Stradale engine displaces 1103 cc from its V4 cylinder configuration, and makes a claimed 210 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque rated at 120 Nm between 8,750 rpm and 12,250 rpm. Although the V4 engine has its origins in the race-bred MotoGP engines, Ducati says the Desmosedici Stradale has been engineered to be used in regular production models.

