Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled

New 998 cc engine makes the Ducati Panigale V4 R meet World Superbike homologation. The V4 R has faster acceleration and more power than the V4.

The Ducati Panigale V4 R gets a 998 cc engine which makes 221 bhp

  • Panigale V4 R gets a downsized engine but makes more power
  • New 998 cc engine makes 221 bhp, and revs till 16,500 rpm
  • With optional race exhaust, V4 R makes 234 bhp

Ducati has just announced the new Panigale V4 R ahead of the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, and the V4 R is faster and more powerful than the Ducati Panigale V4 S. The Panigale V4 R is a slightly downsized version of the current Panigale V4, so that it can meet the World Superbike (WSBK) homologation requirements. The WSBK bikes need to have displacement under 1,000 cc, and the current Panigale V4 has a displacement of 1,103 cc. So, enter the new Ducati Panigale V4 R with a 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, which not only meets the WSBK requirements, but makes more power than the standard Panigale V4.

With 221 bhp on tap, the Panigale V4 R is the most powerful Ducati ever produced

The Panigale V4 R boasts of a claimed 221 bhp and 111 Nm of peak torque, thanks to lighter engine components and greater air intake efficiency. The engine revs faster than the V4 and also red lines slightly higher with the rev limiter kicking in on sixth gear at 16,500 rpm. And with the optional Akrapovic race exhaust system, the V4 R's performance is taken a notch higher, rated at 234 bhp. Cosmetically too, there are a few changes in the Panigale V4 R's design.

The Panigale V4 R sports a new fairing with twin gill like inlets, and winglets, as well as a slighly bigger windshield

The bike sports a new fairing, and new aerodynamics package, with a bigger windshield. The new fairing sports twin gills for better engine cooling, and carbon fibre aerodynamic winglets increase downforce on the front end under heavy acceleration. The unique livery of the V4 R gets Ducati Red offset by the brushed aluminium finish on the fuel tank.

The Panigale V4 R borrows the same electronics suite of the standard V4 but gets tweaked for more threshold levels

The electronics package too has been upgraded, with a new pit limiter and GPS-enabled lap timer. The rest of the suite of electronics is similar to the Panigale V4 with Bosch cornering ABS, Ducati traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, and a bi-directional (up/down) quickshifter. The V4 R also features race-spec Ohlins suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position pin. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but we expect the V4 R to be slightly more expensive than the standard Ducati Panigale V4.

