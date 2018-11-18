New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India

Ducati's most powerful production bike ever, the Panigale V4 R is now available for bookings in India with deliveries to start in 2019.

View Photos
The Ducati Panigale V4 R gets a WSBK homologated engine with up to 234 bhp

Ducati India has started accepting bookings for the recently revealed Panigale V4 R. The Italian bike maker's most powerful production bike ever, the 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R is the new top-of-the-line model in the Panigale line-up and is a World Superbike (WSBK) homologation special with a specific set of mechanicals. In-line with the  WSBK homologation requirements, the V4 R uses a 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine that is actually smaller than the 1103 cc motor on the standard Panigale V4, but has been tuned to produce  221 bhp and 111 Nm of peak torque.

Ducati Panigale V4

21.87 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Panigale V4

Also Read: 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At EICMA 2018

This has been achieved by lighter engine components and greater air intake efficiency. The engine revs faster than the standard V4 and redlines higher too at 16,500 rpm (13,000 rpm on the V4 S). The Ducati Panigale V4 R also comes with an optional Akrapovic race exhaust system, which will further push the power output to 234 bhp. The weight loss programme thanks to the lighter components has helped shed 2 kg over the V4 S and the V4 R tips the scales at 172 kg dry.

a71gepb4

(The Ducati Panigale V4 R uses a smaller WSBK homologated 998 cc engine over the standard V4)

Visually too, the Ducati Panigale V4 R gets a host of changes including new fairing, new aerodynamics package and a bigger windshield. The new fairing sports twin gills for better engine cooling, and carbon fibre aerodynamic winglets that increase downforce on the front end under heavy acceleration.

There's no word on the pricing yet for the Ducati Panigale V4 R. That said, Ducati's most powerful production motorcycle won't come cheap or reasonable for that matter, so expect a price tag around the ₹ 1 crore mark. Deliveries, on the other hand, will only begin sometime in 2019.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II
Norton
Commando 961 Sport MK II
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta
F3 800 RC
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati
Monster 1200
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta
Brutale 1090
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki
GSX-R1000R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-14R
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia
RSV4
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta
Brutale 800 RR
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki
Ninja H2 SX
TAGS :
Ducati Panigale V4 R Ducati Panigale V4 Ducati Panigale Ducati India Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings

Latest News

India's First Vintage Car Auction To Be Held On November 21
India's First Vintage Car Auction To Be Held On November 21
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Exclusive: Volkswagen Responds To Green Court Ruling, Says Compliant With Indian Emissions Standard
Exclusive: Volkswagen Responds To Green Court Ruling, Says Compliant With Indian Emissions Standard
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
Tesla To Deliver New Model 3 Orders By Year End
Tesla To Deliver New Model 3 Orders By Year End
Volkswagen Charged Rs. 100 Crore By NGT Over Emission Scandal
Volkswagen Charged Rs. 100 Crore By NGT Over Emission Scandal
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase From January 1, 2019
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase From January 1, 2019

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ducati Panigale V4 Alternatives

Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II
₹ 22.19 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 20.87 Lakh *
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
₹ 20.78 - 22.66 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
₹ 20.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 23.09 Lakh *
View More
Explore Panigale V4
×
Explore Now
x
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities