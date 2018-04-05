New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Panigale V4 Demands Increase; Bookings Re-Open

Ducati receives increased demand for the Panigale V4 superbike in India and has therefore, started taking bookings again.

Initially, Ducati had got 20 units of the V4 along with the V4 S to India

When Ducati launched the mental Panigale V4 in India in January 2018, it pleasantly surprised us with a rather sweet pricing. The standard V4 was priced at ₹ 20.53 lakh and the V4 S at ₹ 25.29 lakh and the prices still remain the same. Initially, Ducati had earmarked 20 units of the V4 and the V4 S, all of which were sold within a week's time. And Ducati says that the demand for these bikes hasn't died down. Therefore, the company has announced that it has re-opened bookings for the Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4 S in India. These are the flagship Ducati models in India and globally, and with a price like that, yes, it was just a matter of time before more people want to own one of these Italian beauties. Ducati will get as many units as required to satisfy the demand for these two motorcycles. The prices for the bikes remain the same as the introductory ones at the time of the launch.

2018 ducati panigale v4(The Ducati Panigale V4 gets top drawer equipment on board)

"The overwhelming response which the Panigale V4 has received, even before the start of deliveries, is a testament of its domination in the Superbike segment and we are delighted to announce the reopening of bookings to cater to the pending customers' requests that we've collected so far" said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.

2018 ducati panigale v4(The 2018 Ducati Panigale V4 is the company's flagship in India and globally)

Both models are powered by the same 90 degree V4 engine, which is a first for any road-going Ducati. The V4 makes 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm and pumps out 124 Nm at 10,000 rpm and the mechanicals remain the same for the Ducati Panigale V4 S as well. Ducati's Panigale V4 gets a whole set of electronic nannies such as power launch, quick-shifter, cornering ABS, traction control, slide control and so on. Other features include LED headlamps, steering damper from Sachs and automatic indicators.

The V4 S gets even more equipment such as electronic suspension from Ohlins, steering damper again from Ohlins and weight-saving equipment such as Marchesini Aluminium forged wheels and a lithium-ion battery. The deliveries of the Panigale V4 will begin in July 2018.

