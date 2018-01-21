Ducati Panigale V4 Arrives in Europe Dealerships

The upcoming Ducati Panigale V4, the first mass-produced V4 engine production bike from Ducati, has already arrived at Ducati dealerships in Europe and comes with a price tag of GBP 19,250 (around ₹ 17 lakh). A top-spec variant, called the Ducati Panigale V4 S will also be available for GBP 23,895 (over ₹ 21 lakh). The V4 S is expected to make around 226 bhp. The Ducati Panigale V4 will replace the 1299 Panigale at the top of Ducati's superbike range. Production of the V4 S, or V4 Speciale, will be limited to just 1500 units.

The Panigale V4's production began in November 15 and as many as 500 units of the bike have already been delivered to dealerships. The Panigale V4 is powered by a 90-degree V4 Stradale engine, derived directly from the MotoGP Desmosedici engine. According to Ducati, the Panigale V4 will be the closest thing possible to its MotoGP counterpart. Power is expected to be around 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm, with peak torque of more than 120 Nm between 8,750 and 12,250 rpm. The engine is a stressed member of the monocoque frame and the bike is expected to weigh around 195 kg.

(Ducati Panigale V4)

Suspension on the Panigale V4 is Showa Big Piston Forks, with a Sachs shock and steering damper on the standard model. The higher trim S model is expected to get Ohlins suspension, which will be a semi-active electronic suspension set-up. Braking is handled by new Brembo Stylema monoblocs, the latest evolution of the M50 calipers, lighter and with more bite. The Panigale V4 is expected to get a host of electronics, including a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS, traction control and even a Ducati Slide Control system. Also on the electronics suite will be power launch, up/down quickshifter, engine brake control, riding modes, and multimedia system with full TFT dash.

