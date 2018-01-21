New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Panigale V4 Arrives in Europe Dealerships

The Ducati Panigale V4 will be powered by a 1103 cc V4 engine with 211 bhp power on tap. The bike is expected to be launched in India in the next couple of months.

View Photos
The Ducati Panigale V4 is the first production model Ducati with a V4 engine

Highlights

  • The Ducati Panigale V4 will be available in two variants
  • The Panigale V4 S will have Ohlins suspension setup
  • The 1103 cc V4 engine on the base model will make around 211 bhp

The upcoming Ducati Panigale V4, the first mass-produced V4 engine production bike from Ducati, has already arrived at Ducati dealerships in Europe and comes with a price tag of GBP 19,250 (around ₹ 17 lakh). A top-spec variant, called the Ducati Panigale V4 S will also be available for GBP 23,895 (over ₹ 21 lakh). The V4 S is expected to make around 226 bhp. The Ducati Panigale V4 will replace the 1299 Panigale at the top of Ducati's superbike range. Production of the V4 S, or V4 Speciale, will be limited to just 1500 units.

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

The Panigale V4's production began in November 15 and as many as 500 units of the bike have already been delivered to dealerships. The Panigale V4 is powered by a 90-degree V4 Stradale engine, derived directly from the MotoGP Desmosedici engine. According to Ducati, the Panigale V4 will be the closest thing possible to its MotoGP counterpart. Power is expected to be around 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm, with peak torque of more than 120 Nm between 8,750 and 12,250 rpm. The engine is a stressed member of the monocoque frame and the bike is expected to weigh around 195 kg.

ducati panigale v4

(Ducati Panigale V4)

Suspension on the Panigale V4 is Showa Big Piston Forks, with a Sachs shock and steering damper on the standard model. The higher trim S model is expected to get Ohlins suspension, which will be a semi-active electronic suspension set-up. Braking is handled by new Brembo Stylema monoblocs, the latest evolution of the M50 calipers, lighter and with more bite. The Panigale V4 is expected to get a host of electronics, including a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS, traction control and even a Ducati Slide Control system. Also on the electronics suite will be power launch, up/down quickshifter, engine brake control, riding modes, and multimedia system with full TFT dash.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Diavel with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Diavel
Ducati
Diavel
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Bikes

BUY USED CAR

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.8 - 14.19 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.53 - 8.63 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Select your City
or select from popular cities