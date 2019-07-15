Ducati has introduced the special limited-edition Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 and only 500 bikes will be built for sale worldwide. The limited edition bike will be available in India as well, on special orders, from October 2019 and has been priced at ₹ 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition bike celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Ducati 916, considered one of the most beautiful superbikes ever built, and only 500 of these individually-numbered, special edition Panigale V4 bikes will be built and sold across the world. Bike number 5 will be auctioned with proceeds going to a fund-raising effort in memory of Carlin Dunne, who died while racing a Ducati Panigale Streetfighter V4 prototype at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb two weeks ago.

Carl Fogarty unveiled the Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 at Laguna Seca

"The Ducati 916 is one of the most iconic motorcycles to have come out of the Borgo Panigale factory and it redefined design and performance at its time. At Ducati, we're very proud of our heritage and what better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 916 than to produce an ultra-exclusive version of the Panigale V4, recognizing our present and the past. The Panigale V4 25 Anniversary 916 is coming to India and I'm sure bike enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate its uniqueness," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India.

Jason Chinnock, CEO, Ducati North America, Carl Fogarty and Francesco Milicia, VP, Global Sales with the special edition bike

The Anniversario 916 is built on the Ducati Panigale V4, and upgraded with racing content from the Panigale V4 R such as the front frame, designed to Ducati Corse specifications. The look of the special edition bike combines a special livery with forged magnesium wheels, a titanium-type approved Akrapovic exhaust and a long list of Ducati Performance components. The special edition Anniversario 916 was showcased at the ninth round of the World Superbike Championship, which took place this weekend at Laguna Seca in California, USA.

Francesco Milicia, Vice President - Global Sales and After Sales & Director, Ducati Motor Holding, along with Jason Chinnock, CEO, Ducati North America and Carl Fogarty unveiled the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 at Laguna Seca. Ducati won four World Championships with the original 916 in the 1990s with Carl Fogarty winning three of those titles, and the fourth one by Troy Corser.

The bike is built around the Ducati Panigale V4 S with special race ready components including an Akrapovic exhaust

"I'm thrilled to be here at this event," stated Carl Fogarty after riding the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 onto the stage at Pebble Beach. "The Ducati 916 gave me some fantastic, unforgettable moments. It played a starring role in my career and in the history of the World Superbike Championship. On the wider motorcycling scene, it set a whole new standard of style and performance. I'm proud to have played a pivotal role in that success story, and equally proud to be here today and celebrate this important anniversary by officially unveiling this breath-taking bike."

Designed by legendary designer Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 is considered one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever

The original Ducati 916 was manufactured by Ducati from 1994 to 1998, and it features a 916 cc, fuel-injected, 90-degree v-twin engine with a dry clutch. The engine put out 114 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,900 rpm. Designed by legendary motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 is considered to be one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever built.

