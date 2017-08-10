Ducati Offers DTC EVO Electronics For Older Panigale Models

Ducati has announced that the company will retrofit older models of its supersport Panigale bikes with the DTC EVO system. The DTC EVO, or Ducati Traction Control EVO system employs a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch to control the rear wheel sliding out of control. The DTV EVO is available in the recently released Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition and Ducati 1299 Superleggera, but older models of the 1299 Panigale, including the 2015 and 2016 models, have only the standard Ducati Traction Control system.

Now, Ducati has offered to retrofit the IMU-powered traction control system called the DTC EVO, on older Panigale bikes as well, so that riders can take full advantage of the IMU's ability to manage sliding the rear wheel through a revised algorithm, which makes managing the traction control more effective, safer, and without the rider noticing the traction control intervention. Conventional traction control system interventions are noticeable, particularly under hard cornering and slippery conditions.

The simpler traction control system can detect only rear wheel spin and then accordingly adjust its intervention to hold the wheelspin in check. When optimal grip from the rear wheel is established, the traction control system reduces intervention. However, the IMU-enabled traction control measures the motorcycle's movement along six axes (five measured, one virtually) along with pitch, yaw and roll, and accordingly adjusts the bike's throttle body valves, spark ignition, and injection advance to modulate power.

The DTC EVO system was first offered on the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario, then offered as standard on the 1299 Panigale, 1299 Panigale S Model Year 2017 and the cutting-edge 1299 Superleggera and 1299 Panigale R Final Edition versions. The DTC EVO upgrade though is only available for 1299 Panigale and 1299 Panigale S models of 2015 and 2016 model years.

