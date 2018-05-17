Ducati Offering Complimentary Aluminium Panniers On Multistrada 950

It has been three years since Ducati re-entered the Indian motorcycle market and in order to celebrate the same, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has announced a limited period offer on the Multistrada 950. Ducati will be offering a complimentary set of Touratech Aluminium panniers with every purchase of the Multistrada 950. Currently, the prices of the Ducati Multistrada 950 start from ₹ 12.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The offer is valid for a limited time across all Ducati dealerships in India.

(If bought separately, the panniers cost ₹ 1.95 lakh) (If bought separately, the panniers cost ₹ 1.95 lakh)

The Aluminium panniers from Touratech cost a cool ₹ 1.95 lakh. These are made from natural Aluminium which has been anodised and has a top-opening design. Also, the left pannier has a capacity of 85 litres and can easily fit in a full faced helmet. Usually, the right pannier has lesser capacity because it has to account for the exhaust pipe as well. This means that when you are packing your stuff in the panniers, you will have to balance out the weight in order to keep the handling of the bike neutral.

Ducati offers a range of accessories like tubeless spoke rims, Termignoni exhaust, engine protection, carbon fibre parts, LED headlamps, and different types of seats as well. Additionally, should you wish, you can choose from four different accessory pack that Ducati offers for the Multistrada. These are the Enduro, Urban, Sport and Touring.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 gets a 937 cc L-twin engine which makes 111 bhp at rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

