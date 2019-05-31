Ducati Naked V4 Spotted On Test In Italy

Spy shots of a naked Ducati streetfighter, powered by a V4 engine have emerged leading to the very real possibility that the new Ducati V4 streetfighter may debut sometime later this year. Ducati introduced the four-cylinder superbike, the Panigale V4 over a year ago. The four-cylinder engine of the Panigale V4 is derived from the MotoGP Desmosedici engine which belts out 211 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. Now, Ducati seems serious about extending the V4 family with what the Italian brand is currently testing - a V4 Naked!

The bodywork, swingarm and engine seem to be borrowed from the Ducati Panigale V4

The spy pics show - what is clearly - a naked version of the Panigale V4. So, there's no full fairing, but the rest of the bodywork matches the Panigale V4, with the headlight matching the superbike's aggressive looking features. The tail section looks similar to the Panigale V4, and the same single-sided swingarm from the Panigale V4 has also been retained, so the same suite of electronic rider aids is also likely to be retained. From the photos, not much seem to have changed on the engine cases as well; it looks more or less similar. But we expect the engine to have a slightly different state of tune to get a stronger mid-range for street duties.

A production-ready model is expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan in November 2019

Italian design house Officine GP Design has already unveiled a limited edtion, naked version of the Ducati Panigale V4, called the V4 Penta. And Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has confirmed in the past that more models with V4 engines will be introduced. So, this may be the first Ducati Streetfighter with a V4 engine. We expect the bike to debut at this year's EICMA show in Milan, in November, with an official launch sometime in early 2020.

