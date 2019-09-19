New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Multistrada Sales Cross 100,000 Units Worldwide

The Ducati Multistrada adventure touring motorcycle from Ducati has reached the 100,000 sales milestone, sixteen years after the first Multistrada model was introduced.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The Multistrada is one of most popular models from Ducati
  • The Multistrada is currently available in two engine configurations
  • The Ducati Multistrada 1260GT will be unveiled later this year

The Ducati Multistrada has reached the 100,000 sales milestone, sixteen years after the first Ducati Multistrada rolled off the assembly line at Borgo Panigale. To celebrate the milestone, a Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak with a customised laser marking on the top yoke was handed over to German customer Dave Hayward by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. According to Ducati, the Multistrada became the first bike to feature riding modes in 2010, and with the introduction of the D-Air version in 2014, Ducati offered the first motorcycle with a system capable of interfacing with a dedicated airbag-equipped jacket. In 2015, the Ducati Multistrada became the first motorcycle to feature a variable-timing engine with the Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Valve Timing) engine.

cv6d7neg

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali handing over the 100,000th Multistrada to Dave Hayward

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Diavel 1260

Monster 797

Diavel

Monster 821

1299 Panigale

SuperSport

Scrambler

959 Panigale

Hypermotard 950

XDiavel

Scrambler 1100

Multistrada 1200S

Multistrada 1260

Monster 1200

Multistrada 950

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Multistrada 1200

Hypermotard 939

Scrambler Desert Sled

Hyperstrada 939

Currently, the Multistrada is available in as many as 7 versions with several engine displacements and with different components and sophisticated suspension systems. The 115 bhp Ducati Multistrada 950 is available in two versions, and the Ducati Multistrada 1260 with 160 bhp of maximum power is available in five different variants. The Multistrada 950 is available in a standard as well as a higher S variant, while the Multistrada 1260 is offered in both standard, S variant, as wel as a more off-road capable Multitrada Enduro version.

5pvk8jvs

The 100,000th Multistrada has a customised laser marking on the top yoke

0 Comments

Later in 2019, Ducati is expected to introduce a new variant in the Multistrada family as a 2020 model, called the Ducati Multistrada 1260GT, which will feature radar-assisted rider aid system and cruise control, apart from standard touring accessories. The Ducati Multistrada 1260GT is expected to be unveiled later this year, and will be offered on sale as a 2020 model. By 2021, the Ducati Multistrada will be introduced with a V4 engine, possibly shared with the current Ducati Panigale V4, with a different frame, cycle parts and state of tune.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 58.26 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 18.87 - 20.51 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8.48 - 10.49 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 12.83 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.06 - 22.81 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 10.64 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Tata Motors Reveals New EV Powertrain Technology Ziptron
Tata Motors Reveals New EV Powertrain Technology Ziptron
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities