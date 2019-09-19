Ducati Multistrada Sales Cross 100,000 Units Worldwide

The Ducati Multistrada has reached the 100,000 sales milestone, sixteen years after the first Ducati Multistrada rolled off the assembly line at Borgo Panigale. To celebrate the milestone, a Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak with a customised laser marking on the top yoke was handed over to German customer Dave Hayward by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. According to Ducati, the Multistrada became the first bike to feature riding modes in 2010, and with the introduction of the D-Air version in 2014, Ducati offered the first motorcycle with a system capable of interfacing with a dedicated airbag-equipped jacket. In 2015, the Ducati Multistrada became the first motorcycle to feature a variable-timing engine with the Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Valve Timing) engine.

Currently, the Multistrada is available in as many as 7 versions with several engine displacements and with different components and sophisticated suspension systems. The 115 bhp Ducati Multistrada 950 is available in two versions, and the Ducati Multistrada 1260 with 160 bhp of maximum power is available in five different variants. The Multistrada 950 is available in a standard as well as a higher S variant, while the Multistrada 1260 is offered in both standard, S variant, as wel as a more off-road capable Multitrada Enduro version.

The 100,000th Multistrada has a customised laser marking on the top yoke

Later in 2019, Ducati is expected to introduce a new variant in the Multistrada family as a 2020 model, called the Ducati Multistrada 1260GT, which will feature radar-assisted rider aid system and cruise control, apart from standard touring accessories. The Ducati Multistrada 1260GT is expected to be unveiled later this year, and will be offered on sale as a 2020 model. By 2021, the Ducati Multistrada will be introduced with a V4 engine, possibly shared with the current Ducati Panigale V4, with a different frame, cycle parts and state of tune.

