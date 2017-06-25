Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro To Be Launched In India

Recently, Ducati launched the Multistrada Enduro Pro globally. In essence, it is an adventure touring motorcycle with some serious off-road credentials. And for ADV enthusiasts in India, the good news is that Ducati India will soon be launching the Multistrada Enduro Pro in India. The bike will be imported to India as a 100 per cent CBU from Ducati's Italian manufacturing facility and will be what be the most expensive Multistrada model in India when it is launched. Ducati dealers have already started accepting bookings for the Multistrada Enduro Pro. The prices haven't been announced yet as Ducati India will soon roll-out the post GST prices of all its variants after 1 July, 2017. The company recently launched the entry-level Ducati Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950 in India as well.

(Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro- profile)

The Enduro Pro gets a nice sand-brown colour scheme with 'Enduro' lettered on the sides of the fuel tank. Also, the seat is done in two colours of black and brown as well. Other features distinguishing the Enduro Pro from the Enduro are the Touratech crash bars with auxiliary lights mounted on them, a Termignoni titanium exhaust and Pirelli Scorpion Rally Tyres. All these are standard features on the Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro. The windscreen on the Enduro Pro has been changed to a slightly smaller unit, so that it does not obstruct the view ahead when going on off-road trails and inhospitable terrain.

(Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro- rear)

The engine remains the same as on other Multistrada models, which is a 1,198 cc L-Twin Testratetta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine that makes 157 bhp max power and 136 Nm of peak torque.

It also gets the complete electronics package which includes Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering lights, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), skyhook suspension, cornering and regular ABS and a six-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit as well. Ducati will let us know about the prices in a few weeks from now.