Ducati Multistrada 1260 Recalled In US

Ducati North America is recalling certain models of the Ducati Multistrada 1260, Multistrada 1260S, and Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak models in the United States, due to an issue with the bike's side stand. As many as 493 bikes have been affected in the US and Canada due to the faulty side stand. The affected bikes were manufactured between September 20, 2017 and February 13, 2018. The issue is due to a manufacturing defect from the kickstand supplier. According to recall documents, an improper weld that joins the side stand tube to the forged part on the top of the stand could affect the reliability of the component.

Due to the faulty weld, the side stand may unexpectedly fail on the affected bikes, causing them to fall over without any warning, and in the process damage the bodywork or other components. According to the National Highways Transport Administration (NHTSA), till date no accidents, injuries, or fatalities due to the issue have been reported. A replacement side stand has been available from Ducati since February 2018 that was properly manufactured, and has been in use in production line since then.

To remedy the issue, Ducati North America will notify Multistrada 1260 owners with the affected bikes. The owners will be asked to bring their Multistrada 1260 bikes to an authorised Ducati dealer, in both the US and Canada, where the dealer will replace the kickstand, free of charge. So far, Ducati India has not made any announcement of any bikes affected by the same issue in India, or issued any recall for the Indian market.

