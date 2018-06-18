Ducati Multistrada 1260: Price Expectation In India

Adventure touring motorcycles are becoming more and more popular in India by the day. And to cash on to this trend, Ducati India will be launching the Multistrada 1260 in the country on 19 June, 2018. The Multistrada 1260 is the most powerful iteration in the Multistrada range and gets a 1,262 cc L-twin DVT Testastretta engine from the Ducati XDiavel. This means that it now makes more power and torque at 158 bhp 129.5 Nm. The engine has been re-calibrated to pump out more torque at low and mid revs.

(The 1,262 cc L-twin Testastretta DVT engine makes 158 bhp and 124.5 Nm)

The Multistrada 1260 gets a new chassis along with a complete electronics package that consists of ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, wheelie control and so on. All these have multiple settings too. Like other Multistrada models, the 1260 too gets the Ducati Multimedia system which can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, a fully coloured TFT instrumentation console, cornering lamps as well.

(The Multistrada 1260 uses a new chassis and longer swingarm than the Multistrada 1200)

Ducati offers four variants of the Multistrada 1260 globally, which are the Multistrada 1260, Multistrada 1260 S, Multistrada 1260 D-Air and the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. In all probability, Ducati India will launch the standard 1260 along with the 1260 S. From the 'S' model and upwards, Ducati also offers a bi-directional quickshifter and the Skyhook semi-active suspension system. Like other Ducati models, this bike too will be manufactured in Thailand and then brought to India.

Now coming to the price expectation, as we mentioned earlier, India will mostly get the standard model and the 1260 S. We expect the prices of the Multistrada 1260 to start at ₹ 16 lakh while the prices of the Multistrada 1260 S could begin at ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

