Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition: All You Need To Know

With the recent launch of the Multistrada 1260 in India and the even more recent success of the Multistrada 1260 at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, it was just a matter of time before Ducati India launched the Pikes Peak edition of the Multistrada 1260 in India at a price of ₹ 21.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak looks sexier and gets a bunch of changes as compared to the standard Multistrada 1260. Being a motorsport themed motorcycle, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition gets quite a few updates as compared to the standard Multistrada 1260. Let us tell you what all changes in the 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition.

Carbon fibre parts

First and foremost, the Pikes Peak Edition gets a few carbon fibre parts. The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak gets a smaller, sportier flyscreen which is fully carbon fibre. Apart from that, the front mudguard and the air intake covers are also made of carbon fibre. This not only reduces the weight of the bike (very marginally) but also adds a lovely sporty theme to the motorcycle.

Suspension and wheels

Also, the wheels on the Pikes Peak Edition are forged Aluminium which means they are lighter than the ones on the standard model. Then, the Multistrada Pikes Peak Edition also gets Ohlins USD forks upfront along with an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear instead of the regular Sachs suspension that the 1260 and the 1260 S gets. Both units can be adjusted for pre-load, compression and rebound.

Colour scheme

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak gets a new colour scheme, which consists of red, white and black. All Multistrada Pikes Peak motorcycles usually have the same colour scheme. Plus, this is also the same livery that the winning machine at this year's Pikes Peak Hill Climb was wearing.

Engine

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition uses the same 1,262 L-Twin DVT Testastretta engine that makes 158 bhp and 129.5 Nm of peak torque along with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are no changes to the engine.

Price difference

The Multistrada Pikes Peak Edition is approximately ₹ 5.43 lakh more expensive than the standard Multistrada 1260 and ₹ 3.36 lakh more expensive than the Multistrada 1260 S in India.

