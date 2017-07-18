New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Launch Likely In 2018

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 will get a larger motor, quite likely the 1,262 cc engine from the XDiavel but will be tuned to make even more power than the Ducati XDiavel

Ducati Multistrada 1200S

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ducati Multistrada 1260 will be powered by a 1,262 cc engine
  • The Multistrada 1260 is expected to make around 170 bhp
  • The new Multistrada 1260 may be unveiled at the EICMA show

Ducati is reportedly working on a bigger version of the Multistrada 1200, which, in all likelihood, will be launched sometime in 2018. Documents filed with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) show a new Ducati Multistrada 1260 model being listed. The Multistrada 1260 will use a 1,262 cc engine, most likely based on the current Testastretta DVT engine used in the XDiavel. But the engine won't be in the same state of tune as the XDiavel. The desmodromic valve timing engine is expected to be the most powerful on a Multistrada model yet and is expected to be even more powerful than the XDiavel.

Ducati
Ducati

The XDiavel makes 156 bhp of maximum power and the Multistrada 1260 is expected to have a higher rev limit as well as more horsepower, possibly around 170 bhp. It will also make more torque than the current Multistrada 1200 due to the larger displacement engine. But it's still not clear if the new Multistrada 1260 will be an all-new model from the ground up or will just have a new engine on the same platform as the current Multistrada 1200.

According to reports, the CARB documents show that the Multistrada 1260 will be available in three versions - the standard Multistrada 1260, the Multistrada 1260 S, and a Pikes Peak edition. There's no word of an Enduro variant, and Ducati will likely continue with the current engine for the Multistrada Enduro. The 2018 Multistrada 1260 is expected to be unveiled later this year at the EICMA show in November.

Source: Motorcycle.com

Ducati Monster 797
Ducati
Monster 797
