Ducati Multistrada 1260 Launch Details Revealed

Ducati India will launch the new Ducati Multistrad 1260 in India sometime in June this year. Although no launch date has been finalised as yet, Carandbike has learnt that the new Multistrada 1260 will definitely be launched in India before this month is over. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 uses the 1262 cc Testastretta DVT motor of the Ducati XDiavel, a new chassis and cutting-edge electronics which will make the 1260 the flagship touring machine from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. With a longer stroke engine than the existing Ducati Multistrada 1200 and new engine mapping, the Multistrada 1260 is expected to have deliver torque over a wider rev range making it pull cleaner and requiring fewer gear changes, ideal for touring duties.

(The Ducati Multistrada 1260 will feature a larger engine with more power and more technology and features)

Internationally, the new Multistrada 1260 is available in four variants - Multistrada 1260, Multistrada 1260 S, Multistrada 1260 S D-Air and Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. In India, it's not certain if Ducati will introduce all four variants or just introduce the standard Multistrada 1260 and the Multistrada 1260 S. The 1262 cc engine makes 158 bhp and 129.5 Nm of peak torque, along with a host of electronic rider aids, including cornering ABS, standard Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and cruise control. Also new are features like Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), electronic Skyhook Suspension, and quickshifter (on the S variant and above), as well as Ducati Multimedia System, colour TFT display, cornering lights and much more.

Like most Ducati motorcycles sold in India, the Multistrada 1260 will be manufactured in Thailand and brought to India to be sold here. Although there's no confirmation on the Ducati Multistrada 1260 price, once launched, prices for the Ducati Multistrada 1260 are expected to begin from around ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1260 with the S variant costing around ₹ 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

