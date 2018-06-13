Ducati Multistrada 1260 India Launch Date Revealed

Recently, we told you that Ducati will be launching the Multistrada 1260 in India in June 2018 for sure. And now, we finally have a confirmed date. Ducati India posted on Instagram saying that the Multistrada 1260 will be launched in India on 19th June, 2018 which is just a week away from now. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 was unveiled late last year with the global launch happening in early 2018. The Multistrada 1260 gets the same 1262 cc Testastretta engine which is also used in the XDiavel. The engine makes 158 bhp and 129.5 Nm of peak torque while being paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 1260 too will have a comprehensive electronics package which includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, ABS, cornering ABS all of which have multiple settings. Apart from this the Multistrada 1260 also features the Ducati Multimedia System with colour TFT display, cornering lamps, electronic skyhook suspension and a quickshifter too (on select variants).

Globally, Ducati offers four variants of the motorcycle which are Multistrada 1260, Multistrada 1260 S, Multistrada 1260 D-Air and the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. It is unclear as to which variants of the Multistrada 1260 will be brought to India. The Multistrada 1260, like most Ducati models, will be brought to India after being manufactured in Thailand. We expect the prices of the Multistrada 1260 to begin from ₹ 16 lakh or so, for the standard variant and go upwards till ₹ 20 lakh for the top-spec variant, if at all it is launched in India.

Apart from the Multistrada 1260, Ducati India is also expected to launch the 959 Panigale Corse and the Scrambler 1100 in India this year.

