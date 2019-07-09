Ducati India has launched the off-road ready version of its adventure-touring motorcycle, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro, with prices starting at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro was introduced globally in 2016 and now, the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro has been introduced in India, with a new engine, new features and a completely new electronics suite. In India, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro will compete against the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, and Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx. The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is available in two colours - Ducati Red priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Sand, priced at ₹ 20.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

"With its debut back in 2016, Multistrada 1200 Enduro made its place among the hearts of adventure motorcyclists and now, Multistrada 1260 Enduro presents a much more refined and an out-and-out adventure biking experience. The all-new adventure tourer is armed with all the necessary credentials to take on the toughest terrains that can be thrown at it. Built to impress, the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is now more accessible and is poised to impress and excite hardcore adventure riders. Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro in Ducati Red colour is priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh

The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is powered by the 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT (Ducati Variable Timing) engine and updated electronics. The DVT engine with variable valve timing offers pulling power across the rev range, with 85 per cent of maximum torque already available at 3,500 rpm with a 17 per cent increase at 5,500 rpm as compared to the torque curve on the engine of the previous model. The engine puts out 156 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 127 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Unlike the cast alloy wheels of the standard Ducati Multistrada 1260, the Multistrada 1260 enduro gets wire-spoke wheels in a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear configuration.

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro is available in two colours and gets a host of updates, including a new 1,262 cc DVT engine

The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes with Ride By Wire, and four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. It also comes with electronic semi-active Sachs suspension (with 185 mm of travel at both front and rear) and a 30-litre fuel tank which is claimed to offer more than 450 km range. The ergonomics have also been revised with the seat, handlebar and centre of gravity all lower than the Multistrada 1200 Enduro.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is the off-road ready version of the Ducati Multistrada 1260

The new and advanced electronics package boasts of a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which controls the Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights, and Ducati Wheelie Control. Both the Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control systems can be adjusted to eight different levels and can be completely deactivated as well. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro also has standard Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes uphill starts easier. The IMU also interacts with the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system.

All the electronics and other connectivity features can be easily accessed via a 5-inch, full-colour TFT display and the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). The DMS connects the bike to the rider's smartphone via Bluetooth, giving access to all key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music). The new Multimedia 1260 Enduro comes with long maintenance intervals, with oil changes required at 15,000 km, while a Desmo service (to adjust the valve clearances) required at 30,000 km. Bookings for the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro are currently open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

