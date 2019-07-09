Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro: All You Need To Know

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 has been launched in India in two colours, with prices starting at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Red shade, and a new Sand shade, which has been priced at ₹ 20.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is the top-of-the-line adventure touring motorcycle from Ducati, and will replace the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro. The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets a new engine which it shares with the Multistrada 1260, XDiavel, and Diavel 1260, and it also gets top-notch components, including semi-active electronic suspension, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and more. Here's a look at what the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro offers.

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro is available in a choice of two colours

1. New 1,262 cc DVT Engine

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes with the all-new 1,262 cc, Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Valve Timing) L-twin engine, which puts out 156 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The DVT engine offers Ducati's version of variable valve timing, which offers more torque throughout the rev range. According to Ducati, 85 per cent of the torque is available under 3,500 rpm, and with a 17 per cent increase in pulling power at 5,500 rpm compared to the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro it will replace.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is powered by a 1,262 cc, DVT Testastretta engine making 156 bhp, 128 Nm

2. New Electronics Suite

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets four riding modes. Sport comes with aggressive throttle response, with the full 156 bhp power; Touring offers the full power, but with a toned down, and smoother throttle response; Urban offers power reduced to 100 bhp, as does Enduro. And each of these riding modes are further customisable, across different parameters, with the Enduro mode offering three power modes. The 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) powers the Ducati Cornering Lights, as well as the Bosch Cornering ABS which has three settings, and can be switched off. The Wheelie Control has eight settings and can be switched off as well, as is the eight-level Traction Control system. The up/down Ducati Quick Shift system offers seamless upshift and downshifts.

New 5-inch TFT instrument panel offers controls to the hi-tech electronics suite offering a wide range of riding modes and adjustability

The settings on the electronic rider aids can be toggled via a 5-inch, full-colour, TFT high-resolution dashboard derived from the Panigale V4. What Ducati calls a sophisticated Human Machine Interface (HMI) has user-friendly switchgear controls and a Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) which can be connected to the rider's smartphone via Bluetooth. The Ducati Link App allows intuitive use and choice of travel mode (combination of Load and Riding mode) and allows easy customisation of parameters of each riding mode via a smartphone.

The Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution system offers full adjustability on the sem-active electronic suspension

3. Suspension & Cycle Parts

The Sachs shock offers full adjustability, and power output on the throttle has three levels - high, medium and low. The front fork also offers four levels of adjustability - soft, medium, harder and hardest. Even the bike load can be programmed, according to individual requirements across four settings - ride, rider with luggage, rider with passenger, rider with passenger and luggage. The semi-active suspension, controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution (DSS) system allows complete adjustability and can be set to 400 different configurations. The 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear wire spoke wheels come shod with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres. Braking is handled by four-piston Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers squeezing dual 320 mm discs up front, and a two-piston Brembo caliper squeezing a 265 mm single disc on the rear wheel.

The dimensions remain the same as the Multistrada 1200 Enduro it replaces, but ergonomics have been changed

4. Dimensions & Ergonomics

The ergonomics have been revised on the new Multistrada 1260 Enduro, and part of that is due to the lowered suspension travel and seat height. The chassis has been redesigned, reducing the suspension travel to 185 mm, down from 200 mm on the 1200 Enduro. Seat height has also been lowered as a result to 860 mm making the bike easier to handle for all riders. The handlebar has also been lowered, and the front portion of the seat, as well as the fuel tank is now slimmer. Overall dimensions of the bike though remain the same, with the same 225 kg dry weight.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is the flagship adventure touring model from Ducati

5. Price and Market Positioning

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro has been priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the one in Red, and if you want it in the new Sand shade, it will set you back by ₹ 20.23 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point in India, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro competes head on with the BMW R 1250 GS, and the Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx.

Specifications Engine Dispacement 1,262 cc Maximum Power 156 bhp @ 9,500 rpm Peak Torque 128 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Dry Weight 225 kg (254 kg kerb weight) Seat Height 840-880 mm Gearbox 6-speed with up/down Ducati Quick Shift Front Suspension 48 mm fully adjustable USD fork; electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Evo Ducati Skyhook Suspension Rear Suspension Fully adjustable monoshock; electronic compression, rebound damping and spring pre-load adjustment with DSS Front Brake 320 mm semi-floating discs with radially mounted Brembo monobloc M4.32 calipers, cornering ABS Fuel Tank Capacity 30 litres Service Intervals 15,000 km Valve Clearance Check 30,000 km Safety Equipment Ducati Safety Pack: Cornering ABS & Traction Control, Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Cornering Lights, Vehicle Hold Control

