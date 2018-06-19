Ducati Multistrada 1260 India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Ducati India is ready to launch its flagship adventure motorcycle, the Multistrada 1260 in India. The Multistrada 1260 is the most powerful bike in the Multistrada range and has the same 1,262 cc L-twin DVT Testastretta engine as on the Ducati XDiavel. This means that it now makes more power and torque at 158 bhp 129.5 Nm. The engine has been re-tuned to pump out more torque at low and mid revs. Internationally, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is available in four different variants, but in India, only two variants will be offered on sale - the standard Ducati Multistrada 1260 and the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S.

The 1260 has a comprehensive electronics package which includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, ABS, cornering ABS all of which have multiple settings. Apart from this, the Multistrada 1260 also features the Ducati Multimedia System with colour TFT display, cornering lamps, electronic skyhook suspension and a quickshifter on select variants.

We expect that the prices of the standard Multistrada will start at Rs.16 lakh while the prices of the Multistrada S could start at Rs.18 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. This time too, Ducati India will do a twitter launch of the bike and announce the prices in a couple hours from now.

Catch All The Live Updates Here