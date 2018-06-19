Ducati Multistrada 1260 India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Here are the live updates from the launch of the Ducati Multistrada 1260.

CarAndBike Team By CarAndBike Team
Ducati Multistrada 1260 India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications View Photos
The Ducati Multistrada 1260 has the same engine as the Ducati XDiavel

Ducati India is ready to launch its flagship adventure motorcycle, the Multistrada 1260 in India. The Multistrada 1260 is the most powerful bike in the Multistrada range and has the same 1,262 cc L-twin DVT Testastretta engine as on the Ducati XDiavel. This means that it now makes more power and torque at 158 bhp 129.5 Nm. The engine has been re-tuned to pump out more torque at low and mid revs. Internationally, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is available in four different variants, but in India, only two variants will be offered on sale - the standard Ducati Multistrada 1260 and the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada 1260: Price Expectation In India

The 1260 has a comprehensive electronics package which includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, ABS, cornering ABS all of which have multiple settings. Apart from this, the Multistrada 1260 also features the Ducati Multimedia System with colour TFT display, cornering lamps, electronic skyhook suspension and a quickshifter on select variants.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada 1260: All You Need To Know

We expect that the prices of the standard Multistrada will start at Rs.16 lakh while the prices of the Multistrada S could start at Rs.18 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. This time too, Ducati India will do a twitter launch of the bike and announce the prices in a couple hours from now.

Catch All The Live Updates Here

Jun 19, 2018
Ducati Multistrada 1260 TFT Instrumentation Console
The Multistrada 1260 gets full colour TFT instrumentation console along with the Ducati Multimedia system as well. Adding to that are multiple riding modes with various settings.
Jun 19, 2018
Ducati Multistrada 1260 All You Need To Know
Since the Ducati Multistrada 1260 has already been launched internationally, we know a fair bit about the motorcycle. In case you are interested in the bike too, here is everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Jun 19, 2018
Ducati Multistrada 1260 Engine Specifications
The Ducati Multistrada 1260 gets a 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT engine that makes 158 bhp of max power and 129.5 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that does duty on the Ducati XDiavel as well.
Jun 19, 2018
Ducati Multistrada 1260 India Launch
Good Morning ladies and gentlemen! We are ready to get you live updates from the launch of the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 in India. Let's get this started.