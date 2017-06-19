Ducati Monster 797 vs Triumph Street Triple S: Specifications Comparison

Three new bikes have been launched in the same week in June 2017. First, the Triumph Street Triple S was launched and then Ducati followed suit by launching the entry-level Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950. While we would love to talk about the Multistrada 950, but for the moment, we will focus our attention to the two newly launched roadsters. Both are entry-level models in their respective categories - the Street Triple S is the entry-level roadster for Triumph, while the Monster 797 is the entry-level naked for Ducati. Both bikes have engines with more or less similar displacement, but vastly different character. And for someone looking for an entry-level naked, these two are comparable in terms of pricing too, though the Triumph is a shade more expensive. But what does each bike offers? We take a head to head look at the specifications.

(Ducati Monster 797 - Profile)

Design and looks

The Triumph Street Triple retains the signature bug-eyed headlamps which have now become the signature design element of the Triumph triples, including the bigger Speed Triple. The aggressive stance coupled with the angular fuel tank make for solid street presence, and just on looks alone, the Street Triple S looks sporty, and has a size which will certainly attract even first time buyers. Coming to the Ducati Monster 797, well, the name itself should give a fair idea of how the bike looks like. The Monster 797 stays true to its roots and gets the familial bulbous and chiselled fuel tank with the exposed trellis frame, which is as much a part of the design as the structural framework of the bike. At the risk of sounding diplomatic, we are unable to pick a better looking motorcycle out of the two. Each one is capable of attracting every eyeball on the road and dropping many a jaw.

(Triumph Street Triple S)

Features and equipment

This is where the Triumph begins to trump the Ducati. The Street Triple S, despite being the base model in the new-generation Street Triple range, gets a complete electronics package in form of ride-by-wire, ABS, traction control and two riding modes -- Road and Rain. In comparison, the Ducati Monster 797 gets just ABS in terms of electronic rider aids. The Ducati Monster 797 gets a fully digital LCD cluster while the Street Triple S gets a part digital-part analogue instrument cluster. The one on the Monster 797 looks better and is clutter-free as well.

(Details: Ducati Monster 797 and Triumph Street Triple S)

Technical specifications

This is a rather one-sided affair and it tilts towards the Street Triple S all the way. But to be fair, the Monster 821 would have made for the exact rival to the Street Triple. Unfortunately, it has been discontinued temporarily and therefore, the closest rival to the Monster 797 is the Street Triple S itself. Having said that, the Street Triple S outguns the Monster 797 by a decent margin when it comes to engine specs! The Street Triple S makes a total of 111 bhp of max power and 73 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Monster 797 makes only 74 bhp and 69 Nm. Both motorcycles have six-speed gearbox. The other big difference is the weight. The Street Triple S is a full 9 kgs lighter than the Monster 797. With a much more powerful engine and lighter weight, the Street Triple S will come out on top if sheer performance is to be considered.

(Triumph Street Triple S engine)

Specifications Ducati Monster 797 Triumph Street Triple S Displacement 803 cc, L-Twin, air-cooled 765 cc, 3-cylinder, liquid cooled Max Power 74 bhp @ 8,250 rpm 111 bhp @ 11,250 rpm Max Torque 69 Nm @ 5,750 rpm 73 Nm @ 9,100 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Dry Weight 175 kg 166 kg Riding Modes NA 2 riding modes ABS Yes Yes Traction control NA Yes Instrumentation LCD Digi-Analogue Price: (Ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹ 7.77 lakh ₹ 8.5 lakh

Both motorcycles get Pirelli Diablo Rosso tyres on 17-inch rims. The Monster 797 gets fatter 43 mm Kayaba USD forks upfront while the Street Triple S gets 41 mm Showa separate function forks. At the rear, the Monster 797 gets a Sachs monoshock which is adjustable for pre-load and rebound. The Street Triple S gets a Showa Piggyback monoshock which is adjustable only for pre-load.

(Ducati Monster 797 engine)

Coming to brakes, the Monster 797 is fitted with 320 mm twin discs with 4-piston Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers and a 245 mm disc at the rear. The Street Triple gets 310 mm twin discs with 2-piston Nissin callipers and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Clearly, the Ducati has the better brakes here, specifications-wise at least.

Pricing

This is where it gets rather interesting. The Triumph Street Triple S is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh while the Ducati Monster carries and introductory price of ₹ 7.77 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). There is a difference of ₹ 73,000 in the prices of the two bikes. But, for that extra amount, the Street Triple offers a lot more power and even more features and equipment. The Monster 797, as Ducati says, is a back-to-basics kind of a motorcycle, which will be a stepping stone for first time sportbike buyers to the world of Ducati.

(The Z900 could be an alternative option to either the Street Triple S or the Monster 797)

The Street Triple S will be more of a handful for first-time sportbike riders while the Monster 797 will be a tad easier to manage. It all boils down to personal choice really, but in this spec-comparo, the Triumph Street Triple manages to edge out the Ducati Monster 797 owing to its superior power and a longer list of features, even if at a premium of more than ₹ 73,000. In case you are wondering, about other options in this segment, the Kawasaki Z900 is something that you could look at. The Kawasaki Z900 is priced at ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and gets a 947 cc four-cylinder engine, which makes 124 bhp of peak power and 100 Nm of torque.