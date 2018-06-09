The Ducati Monster range celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. And what better way to celebrate than bring out a new variant of the beginner-friendly Monster 797. Yes! Ducati India has launched a new variant of the 797 called the 797 Plus at price of ₹ 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Everything on the 797 Plus remains as it is except the fact that the bike gets a flyscreen up front and cover for the passenger seat or cowl. The good thing is that the price of the Monster 797 Plus is exactly the same as the standard Monster 797. Of course, the prices are introductory. The fairing and the seat cowl match the colour of the fuel tank and the front mudguard.

Ducati says that the flyscreen on the Monster 797 Plus offers the rider better protection from the wind, meaning you can spend longer time on the saddle and cover more distance. One can also buy these accessories and fit them on to the standard Monster 797 but that could set you back by ₹ 30,000 or so. Apart from these additions, the bike remains unchanged. The Monster 797 gets an 803 cc L-twin engine which makes 72 bhp and 67 Nm. It is the same engine as on the Ducati Scrambler. The Monster 797 rivals the Triumph Street Triple S and the no-frills variant of the Kawasaki Z900.

Ducati has also started the deliveries of the newly launched Monster 821 across India. The Monster 821 was discontinued last year as it did not meet the updated BS IV emission norms. It was re-launched in India a month ago at an introductory price of ₹ 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Monster 821 gets an 821 cc L-twin which makes 108 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque. The Ducati Monster 821 rivals the Triumph Street Triple RS, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the Kawasaki Z900.

