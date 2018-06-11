Ducati Monster 797 Plus; All You Need To Know

Ducati India recently launched a new variant of the Monster 797 called the 797 Plus in India at price of ₹ 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new variant of the 797 was launched as a part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Ducati Monster range globally. The Monster series has been one of the most important model ranges for Ducati across the world and in India as well. The 797 Plus is just a variant of the Monster with a few new additions. Here is everything you need to know about the Ducati Monster 797 Plus.

Ducati Monster 797 8.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Ducati Monster 797 Plus Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 8.03 Lakh

Updates

(The flyscreen atop the headlamp and the cowl for the rear seat are the new additions) (The flyscreen atop the headlamp and the cowl for the rear seat are the new additions)

The Ducati Monster 797 Plus gets a cover for the pillion seat and a flyscreen atop the headlamp. Well, that is about it! The flyscreen and the rear seat cowl are in the same colour as the bike, so that gives the bike a cool, more focussed look. You can always buy and get these accessories fitted on to your Monster 797. Just that they will set you back by ₹ 30,000 or so! Ducati says that the flyscreen on the Monster 797 Plus offers the rider better protection from the wind, meaning you can spend longer time on the saddle and cover more distance.

Price

The good thing is that the Ducati Monster 797 Plus has the same price as the standard 797, which is ₹ 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Also, these prices are introductory so expect the price for the 797 Plus to go up in the next few months. Want a new beginner-friendly naked middleweight? The Monster 797 Plus is a good option.

Engine

(The Monster 797 gets the same engine as the Ducati Scrambler) (The Monster 797 gets the same engine as the Ducati Scrambler)

The Monster 797 gets an 803 cc L-twin engine which makes 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motorcycle continues to get the usual 6-speed manual gearbox. It is the same engine as on the Ducati Scrambler.

Rivals

The Ducati Monster 797 and the 797 Plus rival the Triumph Street Triple S, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the no-frills, basic variant of the Kawasaki Z900.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.