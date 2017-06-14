The Ducati Monster 797 has been finally launched in India, priced at ₹ 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A much awaited model for Monster fans, the 797 is the youngest motorcycle in the Monster series globally and is also the most affordable as well. It's a big day for Ducati India today as the company has launched two important products in the country and we are bringing all the details live from the launch event. In addition to the baby Monster, the Italian bike maker has also launched the Multistrada 950 in the country priced at ₹ 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both prices are pre-GST, the company has announced.

Ducati Monster 797 8.16 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Ducati first unveiled the Monster 797 at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy and the bike makes its way to India after a patient wait. We've already ridden the 797 and told you about it as well. The Monster series is Ducati's best selling motorcycle globally and with the 797, the bike maker has kept electronic intervention to a minimal. You only get ABS as part of standard kit, while missing out on traction control, riding modes, stability control among other assists.

The Ducati Monster 797 shares its design with the bigger versions

Ducati wanted to bring the ethos of the original bike back with the Monster 797 and the naked sport does stay true to the inspiration. The design language is shared with the bigger Monsters though with the fuel tank and headlamp unit borrowed from the Monster 1200. There are a few cost cutting bits like the conventional turn indicators instead of LED units, and plastic panels replacing certain metal ones. The shotgun exhaust from the 821 has been replaced with a single-end can on the Monster 797.

The instrument console is same as the Monster 821 and is also DMS ready

The Ducati Monster 797 uses a Trellis frame like all bikes from the Italian house, and sports the shortest wheelbase in Monster history at 1435 mm. The seat height remains at 805 mm and can be lowered further. The instrument console is same as the Monster 821, while you also get the optional Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) that allows for smartphone connectivity.

The Ducati Monster is targeted at buyers looking to upgrade to a big motorcycle

The Ducati Monster 797 is powered by an 803cc Testastretta, air-cooled twin-cylinder motor that churns out 74 bhp of power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed transmission comes with a slipper clutch as standard. Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm Kayaba USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable Sachs Monoshock rear unit. Shared with the 959 Panigale, the Monster 797 uses 320 mm dual front discs and a 245 mm rear disc from Brembo. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres wrapped in 17-inch alloys that provide fantastic grip.

With the Monster 821 moving up as the more powerful middleweight contender, the Ducati Monster 797 is targeted at new big bike owners. These are folks upgrading from smaller motorcycles and the company aims to make the Monster series more affordable yet fun with the 797.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is more tamable tourer from the manufacturer

Ducati Multistrada 950

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is the smallest adventure tourer from Italian bike maker's stable and is targeted to appeal to a wider set of riders. While the Multistrada 1200 is for the more experienced kind, the 950 will appeal to those looking at similar capabilities without the intimidating power output. The slightly smaller motorcycle also commands a much less premium as well in terms of pricing.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 makes 113 bhp and 96 Nm from its 837 cc engine



The Ducati Multistrada 950 replicates the design language from its older siblings. However, the dimensions are slightly smaller. The Multistrada 950 shares some of the design and styling cues with the Multistrada Enduro as well, like the Enduro's rider seat, rear grab rail, exhaust design and swingarm. The riding position is relaxed, but the bike is still on the heavier side with a kerb weigh of 227 kg.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 has a standard height of 820 mm