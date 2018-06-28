Ducati Monster 1200 25th Anniversario Unveiled

It has been 25 years since the first ever Ducati Monster made its debut and started selling. Over the years, we have seen various iterations of the Monster. Ducati has sold over 3.25 lakh units of the Monster since 1993 and currently, Ducati offers three models under its Monster range which are the Monster 797, Monster 821 and the Monster 1200. Now, there has to be a celebration of the Monster's 25th anniversary and Ducati did it the best way possible. It unveiled a limited edition of the Monster 1200 called the Monster 1200 25th Anniversario edition. Ducati will be manufacturing only 500 units of this bike and all of them will be numbered serially.

(The Monster 1200 Anniversario gets an 'Italian Tricolore' colour scheme)

The Monster 1200 25th Anniversario gets a brand new colour scheme which is inspired by the 2008 Monster S4RS Testastretta Tricolore. The bike is beautifully draped in the three colours of the Italian flag. Adding to the beauty are the classy golden Marchesini alloys and the golden frame. The bike has this retro flavour which is just lovely to look at. The seat on the Monster 1200 25th Anniversario has a badge proclaiming the 25th anniversary logo. There are other delicious bits on the bike such as the machined parts such as the mirrors, bar-end weights, and petrol cap and so on. The brake and clutch levers are made out of Aluminium. Ducati has also used carbon-fibre in making the front and rear mudguards, keyhole cover and the exhaust heat guard as well. Should you buy the Ducati Monster 1200 25th Anniversario Edition, you will also get a bike cover featuring the logo of the motorcycle.

(The features on the Monster 1200 Anniversario remain the same as on the standard model)

The bike gets the same engine as the regular Monster 1200 which is the 1,198 cc Testastretta L-twin that pumps out 147 bhp along with 124 Nm of peak torque. Rest everything else such as the electronics package, cycle parts and the instrumentation remain the same as on the regular Monster 1200.

