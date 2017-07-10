Ducati Introduces 1299 Panigale R Final Edition

Ducati has introduced the final edition of the 1299 Panigale R, a limited edition model which will be the last production version of the model before it's replaced by the upcoming Ducati V4 superbike. The new 1299 Panigale R Final Edition was introduced at the World Superbike Championship at Laguna Seca, California, US. Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding unveiled the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, together with Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri - the two official Aruba.it Racing Ducati riders.

"Maybe no other motorcycle manufacturer has bound its name so tightly to an engine as Ducati has to its sports twin-cylinder. Today, we're here to celebrate its history, just as we stand on the cusp of a new era in which our desmodromic system will be used on a new generation of V4 engines derived from extensive experience in MotoGP, a championship in which our engine has demonstrated outstanding performance. But that's the future. Today, we want to pay homage to a twin-cylinder engine that - thanks to incredible torque and compactness - has seen Ducati win races in every SBK championship it has ever participated in. In short, it's the engine that has written World Superbike history. From Marco Lucchinelli's first victory on 3rd April 1988 with the 851 at Donington Park (in the first-ever world championship for modified production models) to the stunning 2017 wins by Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri on the Panigale R, Ducati has won no less than 333 races and taken 17 Constructors' titles and 14 Rider's titles," said Domenciali.

Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition makes 209 bhp, 142 Nm

A Euro 4 compliant limited edition bike, each 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is individually numbered and will be offered in a dedicated tri-colour scheme. An offshoot of the 1299 Superleggera engine, the Final Edition Superquadro packs nearly 209 bhp at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 142 Nm at 9,000 rpm. It features a lighter crankshaft with a larger crank pin and tungsten balancing pads, while the con-rods, like the intake-exhaust valves, are made of titanium. As on Superbike engines, the two 116 mm diameter pistons have just two segments and slide on steel cylinder liners.

The chassis set up on the Ducati supersport is the same as that of the Panigale R, and features an ultra-compact monocoque and Ohlins suspension. The bike also gets the Euro 4 compliant all-titanium Akrapovic exhaust with dual silencer, just like the one on the Panigale R that competes in the World Superbike championship. Dry weight of the 1299 Panigale Final Edition is 179 kg.

The electronics package features the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and is equipped with cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO), Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO) and Engine Brake Control (EBC). These systems have default settings linked to the selected Riding Mode (Race, Sport and Wet) but can be personalised as desired. Ducati India will start deliveries of the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition in September 2017. Price has yet to be announced.