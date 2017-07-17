Ducati India Announces GST Prices

Ducati has announced new Goods and Service Tax (GST) prices across its model range. The new prices have not seen significant increases, and in fact, prices of a few models have actually become less under GST. The Ducati Monster 1200S has seen the most increase in price, and is now ₹ 78,000 more expensive at ₹ 28,12,000 (ex-showroom). The standard Monster 1200 is now priced at ₹ 23,02,000 (ex-showroom), difference of ₹ 68,000 over the pre-GST price. Prices of Ducati's least expensive Scrambler models have increased.

Prices of the Ducati Hypermotard 939, the Ducati XDiavel, Ducati XDiavel S and the Ducati 959 Panigale however have become less expensive than before. The XDiavel now commands a price of ₹ 16,60,000 (ex-showroom), the XDiavel S gets a ₹ 18,000 price cut with the current price at ₹ 19,30,000 (ex-showroom) and the 959 Panigale now costs ₹ 14,58,000 (ex-showroom). The Ducati Monster 797 however, sees a price increase of ₹ 28,000 and is now priced at ₹ 8,05,000 (ex-showroom).

Ducati XDiavel S gets a ₹ 18,000 price cut

The Ducati Panigale R Final Edition commands a price tag of ₹ 59,18,000 (ex-showroom) and the least expensive Ducati models, the Scrambler Icon, gets ₹ 26,000 price increase. The Scrambler Icon Red now costs ₹ 7,23,000 (ex-showroom), while the Scrambler Icon Yellow now costs ₹ 7,33,000 (ex-showroom). The Scrambler Classic gets a ₹ 30,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 8,48,000 (ex-showroom).

Prices of the Ducati Multistrada range have increased

Model Price (Ex-showroom India) Multistrada 950 ₹ 12,82,000 Multistrada 1200 Red ₹ 15,38,000 Multistrada 1200 S Red ₹ 17,51,000 Multistrada 1200 Pike's Peak ₹ 20,76,000 Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Red ₹ 18,05,000 Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Phantom Grey ₹ 18,16,000 Hypermotard 939 ₹ 11,16,000 Hyperstrada 939 ₹ 12,19,000 Monster 797 - Red ₹ 8,05,000 Monster 797 - Star White/Dark Stealth ₹ 8,14,000 Monster 1200 ₹ 23,02,000 Monster 1200 S - Red ₹ 28,12,000 Monster 1200 S - Liquid Concrete Grey ₹ 28,21,000 Scrambler Icon - Red ₹ 7,23,000 Scrambler Icon - Yellow ₹ 7,33,000 Scrambler Classic ₹ 8,48,000 959 Panigale - Red ₹ 14,58,000 1299 Panigale R Final Edition ₹ 59,18,000 Diavel Diesel ₹ 21,72,000 XDiavel ₹ 16,60,000 XDiavel S ₹ 19,30,000