Ducati India Announces GST Prices

Prices of most Ducati bikes have been increased from Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 78,000, but prices of a few models have actually fallen

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prices of most models have increased
  • Ducati Scrambler now costs Rs. 26,000 more
  • Prices of XDiavel and XDiavel S have decreased

Ducati has announced new Goods and Service Tax (GST) prices across its model range. The new prices have not seen significant increases, and in fact, prices of a few models have actually become less under GST. The Ducati Monster 1200S has seen the most increase in price, and is now ₹ 78,000 more expensive at ₹ 28,12,000 (ex-showroom). The standard Monster 1200 is now priced at ₹ 23,02,000 (ex-showroom), difference of ₹ 68,000 over the pre-GST price. Prices of Ducati's least expensive Scrambler models have increased.

Prices of the Ducati Hypermotard 939, the Ducati XDiavel, Ducati XDiavel S and the Ducati 959 Panigale however have become less expensive than before. The XDiavel now commands a price of ₹ 16,60,000 (ex-showroom), the XDiavel S gets a ₹ 18,000 price cut with the current price at ₹ 19,30,000 (ex-showroom) and the 959 Panigale now costs ₹ 14,58,000 (ex-showroom). The Ducati Monster 797 however, sees a price increase of ₹ 28,000 and is now priced at ₹ 8,05,000 (ex-showroom).

Ducati XDiavel S gets a ₹ 18,000 price cut

The Ducati Panigale R Final Edition commands a price tag of ₹ 59,18,000 (ex-showroom) and the least expensive Ducati models, the Scrambler Icon, gets ₹ 26,000 price increase. The Scrambler Icon Red now costs ₹ 7,23,000 (ex-showroom), while the Scrambler Icon Yellow now costs ₹ 7,33,000 (ex-showroom). The Scrambler Classic gets a ₹ 30,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 8,48,000 (ex-showroom).

Prices of the Ducati Multistrada range have increased

Prices of the Ducati Multistrada adventure sport range have also seen changes. The Ducati Multistrada 950 gets a ₹ 22,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 12,82,000 (ex-showroom). The Multistrada 1200 gets a ₹ 53,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 15,38,000 (ex-showroom). The Multistrada 1200 S gets a ₹ 60,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 17,51,000 (ex-showroom), while the Multistrada Enduro gets a ₹ 61,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 18,05,000 (ex-showroom). Ducati had already communicated earlier that new BS-IV models of the Diavel and Monster 821 will be introduced soon. Prices of these models haven't been released in the new GST price list.
Model Price (Ex-showroom India)
Multistrada 950 ₹ 12,82,000
Multistrada 1200 Red ₹ 15,38,000
Multistrada 1200 S Red ₹ 17,51,000
Multistrada 1200 Pike's Peak ₹ 20,76,000
Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Red ₹ 18,05,000
Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Phantom Grey ₹ 18,16,000
Hypermotard 939 ₹ 11,16,000
Hyperstrada 939 ₹ 12,19,000
Monster 797 - Red ₹ 8,05,000
Monster 797 - Star White/Dark Stealth ₹ 8,14,000
Monster 1200 ₹ 23,02,000
Monster 1200 S - Red ₹ 28,12,000
Monster 1200 S - Liquid Concrete Grey ₹ 28,21,000
Scrambler Icon - Red ₹ 7,23,000
Scrambler Icon - Yellow ₹ 7,33,000
Scrambler Classic ₹ 8,48,000
959 Panigale - Red ₹ 14,58,000
1299 Panigale R Final Edition ₹ 59,18,000
Diavel Diesel ₹ 21,72,000
XDiavel ₹ 16,60,000
XDiavel S ₹ 19,30,000
