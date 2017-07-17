Ducati India Announces GST Prices

Ducati has announced new Goods and Service Tax (GST) prices across its model range. The new prices have not seen significant increases, and in fact, prices of a few models have actually become less under GST. The Ducati Monster 1200S has seen the most increase in price, and is now ₹ 78,000 more expensive at ₹ 28,12,000 (ex-showroom). The standard Monster 1200 is now priced at ₹ 23,02,000 (ex-showroom), difference of ₹ 68,000 over the pre-GST price. Prices of Ducati's least expensive Scrambler models have increased.
Prices of the Ducati Hypermotard 939, the Ducati XDiavel, Ducati XDiavel S and the Ducati 959 Panigale however have become less expensive than before. The XDiavel now commands a price of ₹ 16,60,000 (ex-showroom), the XDiavel S gets a ₹ 18,000 price cut with the current price at ₹ 19,30,000 (ex-showroom) and the 959 Panigale now costs ₹ 14,58,000 (ex-showroom). The Ducati Monster 797 however, sees a price increase of ₹ 28,000 and is now priced at ₹ 8,05,000 (ex-showroom).
The Ducati Panigale R Final Edition commands a price tag of ₹ 59,18,000 (ex-showroom) and the least expensive Ducati models, the Scrambler Icon, gets ₹ 26,000 price increase. The Scrambler Icon Red now costs ₹ 7,23,000 (ex-showroom), while the Scrambler Icon Yellow now costs ₹ 7,33,000 (ex-showroom). The Scrambler Classic gets a ₹ 30,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 8,48,000 (ex-showroom).Multistrada 1200 S gets a ₹ 60,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 17,51,000 (ex-showroom), while the Multistrada Enduro gets a ₹ 61,000 price increase and now costs ₹ 18,05,000 (ex-showroom). Ducati had already communicated earlier that new BS-IV models of the Diavel and Monster 821 will be introduced soon. Prices of these models haven't been released in the new GST price list.
|Model
|Price (Ex-showroom India)
|Multistrada 950
|₹ 12,82,000
|Multistrada 1200 Red
|₹ 15,38,000
|Multistrada 1200 S Red
|₹ 17,51,000
|Multistrada 1200 Pike's Peak
|₹ 20,76,000
|Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Red
|₹ 18,05,000
|Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Phantom Grey
|₹ 18,16,000
|Hypermotard 939
|₹ 11,16,000
|Hyperstrada 939
|₹ 12,19,000
|Monster 797 - Red
|₹ 8,05,000
|Monster 797 - Star White/Dark Stealth
|₹ 8,14,000
|Monster 1200
|₹ 23,02,000
|Monster 1200 S - Red
|₹ 28,12,000
|Monster 1200 S - Liquid Concrete Grey
|₹ 28,21,000
|Scrambler Icon - Red
|₹ 7,23,000
|Scrambler Icon - Yellow
|₹ 7,33,000
|Scrambler Classic
|₹ 8,48,000
|959 Panigale - Red
|₹ 14,58,000
|1299 Panigale R Final Edition
|₹ 59,18,000
|Diavel Diesel
|₹ 21,72,000
|XDiavel
|₹ 16,60,000
|XDiavel S
|₹ 19,30,000
