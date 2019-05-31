New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati India Announces 2019 Dream Tour To Spiti Valley

The Ducati Dream Tour to Spiti Valley will be held from August 26 till September 1, 2019.

The Dream Tour To Spiti Valley will be flagged off on August 26

Ducati has announced the next Dream Tour of 2019 to the Spiti Valley in association with Eagle Rider India and in partnership with Shell India, GoPro India and Pirelli India. The eight-day ride will be held from August 26 - September 1, 2019 and is open to all Ducati owners. Participants in the Ducati Dream Tour to Spiti will experience a one-of-its-kind adventure across the high Himalayas, while riding their Ducati motorcycles in one of the most exciting excursions. Ducatisti, on this unique tour, will witness the world's highest fuel station in Kaza, the highest post office in Hikkim, an old monastery which houses a naturally preserved Mummy dating back to a few hundred years and visit the last inhabited village of India. The ride will be flagged off from Ducati Gurgaon and the riders will follow the Delhi - Shimla - Sangla - Tabo - Kaza - Nako - Theog - Delhi route.

mmcqa538

The Dream Tour to Spiti is open to all Ducati owners

"India has some of the best destinations to ride on and Spiti Valley amidst the mountains is a perfect blend of beauty and adventure. With every Dream Tour, we strive to raise the bar for our riders and provide them with unique experiences on their Ducatis. We are confident that the Dream Tour to the spellbinding Spiti Valley will be ideal for our riders to enhance their riding skills while exploring a rich culture, panoramic views, and sumptuous local cuisines," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India.

Registrations for the Dream Tour are now open, and riders can book their slot for ₹ 95,000 (including 5 per cent tax). Previous Dream Tour participants and Ducati Owners' Club (DOC) members will be entitled to a flat discount of ₹ 10,000 on their bookings for the Dream Tour to Spiti Valley. The Dream Tour will accommodate a maximum of 15 riders and will include all accommodations, food and beverage, support vehicles equipped with complete back-up, medical aid, guest luggage space, and a dedicated Ducati technician for any service and recovery.

